Pulled pork, brisket and ribs were on the menu, but patriotism was the flavor of the day Tuesday as Bowling Green's newest restaurant opened its doors to the public for the first time.
From a presentation of colors, to an outdoor singing of the National Anthem, to the honoring of four prominent local military veterans as guests of honor, the noontime ribbon cutting for Mission BBQ at 2631 Scottsville Road was heavily seasoned with support for the military, law enforcement and first responders.
The 123rd location for the Maryland-based restaurant chain that only started 12 years ago, this eatery in front of Greenwood Mall will have the same patriotic focus as the others, promised Mission BBQ founder Bill Kraus.
Speaking Tuesday about the founding of the chain with business partner Steve Newton on Sept. 11, 2011 — exactly 10 years after the coordinated terrorist attacks that resulted in 2,977 deaths in the U.S. — Kraus said: "We had a love of barbecue; but more important we had a love for our country.
"We try to remind people how fortunate we are to live in this country, and we try to honor our heroes."
Those goals were front-and-center Tuesday as the restaurant opened with displays inside that paid homage to the military and law enforcement and as Kraus introduced the day's four heroes: World War II veterans James Wren and Lee Robertson, retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Dan Cherry and retired Army Sgt. Maj. Jay Eatherly.
Those four were treated to meals inside after a Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting.
After finishing his pulled pork sandwich, Cherry praised the Mission BBQ business model.
"It's a wonderful concept to honor the military and first responders and show how much we owe these people," Cherry said. "For a restaurant to make that their business model is commendable.
"I'm sure glad we have one in Bowling Green now. It will be a go-to place for me."
Along with the four guests of honor, a number of local police officers and emergency responders were on hand Tuesday, just days after Mission BBQ held special events to raise money in support of them.
Ronnie Ward, public information officer for the Bowling Green Police Department, said the restaurant held a Law Enforcement Appreciation Night last week.
"It was well-attended," Ward said, "and the event raised about $1,700 for the Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation."
"They've been good to us," said Kentucky State Police Post 3 Public Affairs Officer Daniel Priddy. "It's a privilege to have a business that supports us."
That support will continue, according to Kraus. Since its inception, Kraus said, Mission BBQ has raised about $25 million for charities that support military veterans, law enforcement and first responders.
The Bowling Green restaurant, which Kraus said has "50 to 60" employees, will continue the Mission BBQ tradition of singing the National Anthem at 12 noon each day and of holding special nights to celebrate heroes.
This is only the second Kentucky location for Mission BBQ, with the other in Louisville. Kraus said the chain has plans to open 17 total new locations this year.