Construction crews continue work on the new Mission BBQ being built off Scottsville Road by Greenwood Mall on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. The restaurant is set to open Feb. 21, and has plans for some events before that date to benefit local firefighters and law enforcement. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Mission BBQ, the Maryland-based chain of barbecue restaurants that launched in 2011 with a business plan that includes supporting military, police and emergency responders, is only weeks away from opening its Bowling Green location.
Linda Dotterer, Mission BBQ’s director of branding and community relations, said this week that the restaurant at 2631 Scottsville Road will open Feb. 21.
Located in front of Greenwood Mall, the eatery will be the 123rd location for the fast-growing chain and only the second in Kentucky.
Described by Dotterer in an email as a restaurant “known for its traditional American barbecue with a hefty side of patriotism,” Mission BBQ will hold a number of events showcasing that patriotic mindset before the Feb. 21 grand opening.
An open-to-the-public Military Appreciation Night is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 17 from 6-9 p.m., with all sales to be donated to the Global War on Terrorism Memorial Foundation.
The restaurant is also planning separate invitation-only events, one for local firefighters and their families and one for local law enforcement professionals and their families.
A Feb. 21 grand opening will include a live performance of the national anthem and a ribbon cutting.
The patriotic theme, which includes a dining room decorated with tributes to the military, ties in with the vision of company co-founders Bill Kraus and Steve Newton.
Mission BBQ opened its first location in Glen Burnie, Maryland, on Sept. 11, 2011, exactly 10 years after the coordinated terrorist attacks that resulted in 2,977 deaths in the U.S.
Kraus and Newton said on the company’s website: “Ten years after our world changed forever, in some small way we wanted to change it back.”
They have attempted to do that by building restaurants that are decorated in patriotic themes and that honor active military and veterans with free sandwiches during Armed Forces Week each May.
The restaurant chain has a history of hiring veterans, providing food to local first responders and military personnel and donating to nonprofit organizations that support the military and first responders.
Its website says Mission BBQ has donated a total of more than $10 million to such organizations as Special Operations Warrior Foundation, National Fallen Firefighters Foundation and the USO.
That business plan has resulted in steady growth for Mission BBQ.
From that 2011 launch, the chain has expanded into 17 total states. Its only other Kentucky location is in the Louisville area, but Mission BBQ has locations in Nashville and Clarksville, Tenn.
Dotterer expects more growth for the chain that offers pork, chicken and turkey plates and sandwiches along with various side items.
“The company will continue to expand throughout the eastern half of the United States in 2023,” she said in an email.
