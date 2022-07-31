Missouri officials are hoping to find a Bowling Green descendant of a famed Missourian to give them a historic sign from that state.
While the name of Robert William Wells is not well-known in Kentucky, he played a significant role in Missouri’s history.
Born in Virginia in 1795, Wells was a lawyer who wound up serving as a member of the Missouri House of Representatives and as a U.S. District Court judge, among other distinctions.
In 1821, he designed the Missouri state seal – although that fact was obscured for decades. A 1936 Kansas City Star article said a historian found a long-forgotten letter from Wells that proved he was the designer.
Since 1942, a sign honoring that achievement has been on display outside a historic Carnegie library in Jefferson City, Mo. The Cole County Historical Society recently decided to replace the old, fading metal sign with a new bronze one.
As for what to do with the old sign, historical society officials decided it should go to descendants of Wells – if they can find any. While genealogists are looking into the family lineage, Mary Adrian of the Cole County Historical Society recently contacted the Daily News hoping to find a Wells descendant in Bowling Green.
Wells had several ties to the area and died here in 1864 while visiting his daughter, Josephine Wells Covington, who had married Albert W. Covington.
“The society is trying very hard to locate any direct heirs of Robert William Wells,” Adrian said.
Little is know about Wells’ time in Bowling Green, but a copy of a letter from his daughter to Wells survives in the Western Kentucky University Special Collections Library archives.
Written in 1862, Josephine Wells Covington described the destruction of much of Bowling Green by retreating Confederate troops.
“Our beautiful depot building and many others were burned while the Southerns were evacuating,” she wrote. “ ... whether by soldiers or others, the greater part of the town has been destroyed.”
Josephine and Albert had a son named Robert Wells Covington. In 1892, he married Mary Wickliffe Cooper, a teacher of art at Potter College. According to obituaries, other names associated with Wells’ descendants include White and Parsons.
While the Cole County Historical Society waits for a living ancestor to be identified, the old sign is in safe keeping.
“We chose not to discard or desecrate it in any way, hoping an ancestor of Mr. Wells will be found and thus be treasured and appreciated for its historical significance,” Adrian said.
