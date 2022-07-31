Wells sign

Missouri officials are looking for Kentucky descendants of Robert William Wells, who died in Bowling Green, to give them this historic marker that was on display until recently in Jefferson City, Mo.

 Cole County Historical Society

Missouri officials are hoping to find a Bowling Green descendant of a famed Missourian to give them a historic sign from that state.

– Follow Managing Editor Wes Swietek on Twitter @WesSwietek or visit bgdailynews.com.

Recommended for you