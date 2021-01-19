When the Rev. John C. Lee stepped up to a lectern Monday to take up the central question the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. posed in his final manuscript “Where Do We Go from Here: Chaos or Community?”, Lee drew on the angry, pro-President Donald Trump mob’s violence Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol.
“Truth be told, on many levels, we are leaning more toward chaos,” said Lee, who condemned the violence that led to the deaths of five people and that interrupted Congress’ certification of the presidential election results.
Lee also said police reacted differently to Black Lives Matter supporters versus “those who assembled in the name of making America great again. ...
“Might I point out that many of those who were assembled were the same ones who demonized members of the Black Lives Matter movement. They were the same ones who demonized them for the destruction of property, but they were the same ones, ladies and gentlemen, who broke out the windows of the hallowed halls of the nation’s Capitol,” said Lee, the pastor at Mt. Zion Baptist Church.
Lee was keynote speaker at this year’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration, which was hosted by the local NAACP chapter in partnership with Mt. Zion Baptist Church and Gifts of Praise Creative Ministries.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s event was streamed live on Facebook and drew more than 100 viewers at one point.
Bowling Green-Warren County NAACP President Ryan Dearbone told the Daily News in an interview before the event that this year’s theme “Chaos and Community,” was apt given the events of recent months.
“It’s good that we’re still having the event, even though it’s virtual. … I think it’s just as important, if not more important than ever before because we need healing. We need to come together and celebrate – not only Dr. King and his legacy – but the unity of our community and the unity of our nation and our world,” Dearbone said.
That said, Dearbone said one thing to remember about King is that he wasn’t willing to settle for placation.
“He wanted real change, and I think sometimes we get complacent in what we think change is. Change has not truly occurred yet. The dream has truly not happened yet, and I think if he was alive today, he would tell us the dream has not been fulfilled,” Dearbone said.
