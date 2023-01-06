Stacy Spencer, an Olmstead native and senior pastor of New Direction Christian Church in Memphis, Tenn., speaks Jan. 21, 2019, during the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Holiday Celebration at State Street Baptist Church. (Bac Totrong/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Stacy Spencer, an Olmstead native and senior pastor of New Direction Christian Church in Memphis, Tenn., speaks Jan. 21, 2019, during the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Holiday Celebration at State Street Baptist Church. (Bac Totrong/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Several events have been planned to commemorate the life of Martin Luther King Jr.
The kickoff program, “A Night with the King – Through the Eyes of a Nation,” will begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center.
Felicia Bland, chair of the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Planning Committee, said the program will feature various youth groups, churches and soloists from Bowling Green area.
A proclamation declaring the week of Jan. 11-16 as Martin Luther King Jr. Week in Bowling Green will be presented at the program by local officials.
“That’s really the official start of MLK week activities,” Bland said.
All other events will take place on Jan. 15, beginning with a memorial breakfast at 7:30 a.m. at Parker-Bennett-Curry Elementary School. The Rev. Tim Stanley, pastor of Little Zion Baptist Church, will be the speaker, and the Rev. Chris Whitney will be the musical guest.
Tickets for the breakfast are $15 and can be purchased at the door, at the Bowling Green Human Rights Commission or the Housing Authority of Bowling Green.
A commemorative march will take place after the breakfast.
The march will begin at 10 a.m. at the Warren County Justice Center and will end at State Street Baptist Church. The grand marshals are Jonesville Academy and Black Male Scholar students.
A shuttle will be available from State Street Baptist Church to the justice center, so those attending the march can park their cars at the church and leave their vehicle.
The main program will begin at 11 a.m. at State Street Baptist Church and will feature speaker Stacy L. Spencer, chief apostolic officer for New Direction Christian Church in Memphis, Tennessee. Musical guests will be Brian Hogg and Alpha Missionary Baptist Church Choir.
Bland said she is hoping to see a good turnout for this year’s events.
“We want everyone to come out to show their support and celebrate with us,” she said.