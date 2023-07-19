A local couple’s plans to revitalize property along Barren River inched closer to reality Tuesday after the Bowling Green Board of Commissioners approved a first reading of the requested rezoning in the face of continued tenant opposition.
The families currently residing in the outline of Eddie and Joy Hankses’ “Digs on the River” project again returned to the city commission chambers to protest the development that will see them have to vacate the Kentucky Gardens Mobile Home Park, presently owned by the couple.
The project, expected to bring apartments, retail and dining space to the city's downtown gateway on River Street, was first presented at the commissioner’s June 20 meeting. The rezoning was tabled until this week.
The commissioners voted 5-0 to approve the first reading of an ordinance that will flip close to 23 acres of the Hankses' land zoned general business, highway business and light industrial to planned unit development.
City Attorney Hillary Hightower said the commissioners could not consider the families’ plights in their votes, as they sit on a “quasi-judicial board” to solely review the rezoning application findings of the City-County Planning Commission, where it was unanimously approved on May 18.
“For you to not accept the planning commission’s recommendation, you have to find facts in that record that support a finding that this is not consistent with the comprehensive plan,” she said. “While I do know it pulls the heartstrings, it’s difficult, it is not legally something you can consider in your decision.”
Mayor Todd Alcott said the board has the “sworn responsibility to follow the law,” and that the circuit court had overturned the commissioner’s disapproval of a planning and zoning change twice during his mayoral term.
“We are required to approve the zoning change, unless there has been a violation of the developer’s submission,” he said, reading a statement. “Our city attorney has stated that she will help our commissioners find valid reasons, if there is a reason, for overturning.”
Alcott said he asked Hightower to look into the requested changes after the previous commission meeting. He said the attorney “could not find anything for me to overturn.”
Attorney Chris Davenport, representing the Hanks, said the area is already zoned light industrial. As such, even if the commissioners rejected the rezoning, “any amount of light industrial use would be allowed as a matter of right as of today.”
Davenport said it is a “legal fact” that the Hankses are within their rights to terminate the resident’s leases and proceed with light industrial development in the park regardless of the board’s vote.
“I would say that type of action is not uncommon with developers, but my clients did not do that,” Davenport said. “They don’t wish to do that today, they didn’t do that last month. They’ve made this overture and agreed to this obligation to do what they can for these tenants.”
That obligation consists of two conditions for park residents – current tenants that remain compliant with their lease terms cannot be displaced strictly for development purposes before July 31, 2024, and 90 days notice must be given to complying tenants before they have to vacate the park.
“That is a direct attempt by my clients to try to address some of the concerns that were voiced in front of this body at the first attempt to read this ordinance,” Davenport said.
He said the couple will consider giving fair market value for some of the family’s homes, but that is a condition Davenport said the board should not be forcing onto the development.
“I don’t think it would be proper for this legislative body to require that kind of commercial conduct between an applicant and a third party,” he said. “I’ve talked to the Hanks. They will entertain those talks. But I do not want to give the false impression that that is some condition.”
Davenport said the couple hopes the year of lead time will help give tenants some peace of mind and allow them to prepare for the future as development draws near.
“I’ve tried to tell them to not be too hard on themselves, frankly,” he said. “Because what I typically see from developers is they relocate people before they ever go before the planning commission.”
Resident Rebecca Voiles said the trailer park was “the last stop for a lot of people,” citing multi-year waiting lists in local affordable housing programs.
“We are at our wits’ end,” Voiles said. “Normally in real estate you would sell the home you already have in order to have the funds to put a down payment on something else. We do not have that either.”
She said the age of the mobile homes, plus their depreciated value, drive what the families can get for them down to “absolutely nothing.”
Keila Colorado, another resident, said through tears that her kids ask her “why are we moving, why do they want to kick us out.”
“I feel like I'm not a worthy mother,” she said. “We don’t want to lose our home, I’ve been living there for 19 years. I’ve seen my kids raised there.”
Resident Hannah Morse said she was grateful for the “start of communication” from the Hanks, but said she hopes they will be able to offer more than the one year provided.
She said that “until now, I had never met Joy Hanks." Morse said she had only interacted with Eddie Hanks when there was a “city issue or city fine that needed to be taken care of."
“I just want to put that out there so you guys know the type of communication that has been in the past, and why we have so many hesitations,” Morse said.
She said she doesn’t want to have to take the matter into legal waters, but said the residents aren’t afraid to do so.
“I want everyone to know that we are still pretty firm. Whatever you choose to call it, it’s my house. It’s my property. It’s my money.”
The vote was united, but commissioners Dana Beasley-Brown and Carlos Bailey made it clear that their votes were made to comply with the legal expectations of their position.
“If the laws require me to ignore the impact this decision is going to have on you, we need to change the laws,” Beasley-Brown said, reading a statement. “If the current laws require me to pretend your lives and your homes do not exist, we need to change the laws.”
Bailey said the situation serves as a “stark reminder” that Bowling Green needs to address its affordable housing crisis.
“Listening to everybody here, I can tell you this is a precursor of what’s going to come,” he said.