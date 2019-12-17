Weather Alert

...THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN LOUISVILLE KY HAS ISSUED A FLOOD WARNING FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN KENTUCKY... DRAKES CREEK NEAR ALVATON AFFECTING THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES IN KENTUCKY...WARREN. .HEAVY RAIN OVER THE LAST SEVERAL HOURS WILL CAUSE THE RIVER TO RISE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU ARE AFFECTED BY THESE CRESTS TAKE ANY NECESSARY ACTIONS. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE AT WATER.WEATHER.GOV/AHPS2/INDEX.PHP?WFO=LMK. && THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN LOUISVILLE KY HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WARNING FOR THE DRAKES CREEK NEAR ALVATON. * UNTIL THIS EVENING. * AT 2:45 AM TUESDAY THE STAGE WAS 23.2 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 24.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE BY EARLY THIS MORNING AND CONTINUE TO RISE TO NEAR 27.3 FEET BY THIS AFTERNOON. THE RIVER WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY LATE THIS AFTERNOON. * FLOOD HISTORY...THIS CREST COMPARES TO A PREVIOUS CREST OF 27.4 FEET ON FEB 5 2014. &&