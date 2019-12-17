One of the Kentucky Department of Agriculture’s Mobile Science Activity Centers rolled up Monday to North Warren Elementary School for the first time ever, bringing interactive computers and plenty of kid-friendly science experiments.
“We always just look for more hands-on experience with science,” said Amibeth Blair, the school’s curriculum coordinator.
The school’s teachers want to help students make real-life connections between what they’re studying in class and the world around them, she said.
Outfitted with tablet computers, a 70-inch LED monitor and an all-in-one touchscreen desktop computer, the centers provide space for experiments that meet state academic standards. Each of the mobile units, which resemble trailers, contains internal generators, heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems, along with wheelchair-accessible ramps.
Every year, a total of three centers fan out across Kentucky to visit schools, with each Mobile Science Activity Center interacting with, on the low-end, about 12,000 students.
The Mobile Science Activity Center program is supported by state funds and industry groups. They include the Kentucky Soybean Board, Kentucky Corn Growers Association, Kentucky Beef Council, Kentucky Poultry Federation and Kentucky Pork Producers Association, among many others, according to a news release from the Kentucky Department of Agriculture.
For years now, Jason Hodge of the Kentucky Department of Agriculture has been traveling across the state visiting schools. Often, he finds students – and some adults, too – who are unaware of how their food is produced and how it finds its way to their grocery stores.
“There’s just a lot of kids that have no clue about those kinds of things,” Hodge said.
Every science activity the center offers has some tie to agriculture education, and North Warren students learned how to make seed necklaces they could use to germinate a soybean.
“The same soybeans that our Kentucky farmers grow and produce for us,” Hodge said.
With soybean seeds and small plastic bags, students threaded together necklaces they could wear close to their chests and use body heat as a stand-in for the energy the seed would normally get from the sun to sprout.
Students made the necklaces with paper towels for soil, small paper suns for “sunlight,” a couple of breaths for carbon dioxide and water from a spray bottle Hodge carried, and at times, playfully turned on the students.
The experience seemed to make a positive impression on North Warren first grader Mason Vincent, who was able to describe, step-by-step, how to recreate the germination experiment.
Mason liked how the centers give kids activities they can try again later, he said, and his favorite aspect of making a seed necklace was “probably how I get to plant it on my own.”
The Mobile Science Activity Center’s next stop will be at Richardsville Elementary School on Wednesday and Thursday.
