The 33rd annual Trashmasters Classic Lakeshore Cleanup of Barren River Lake is scheduled to take place Sept. 19 – even with the event looking quite different this year.
Due to public health concerns, there will be no general lake cleanup as in years past.
“With concerns due to the pandemic, we did not think it was very feasible to have everyone in close proximity with each other on land and on the boats,” park ranger Holly Myers said of the limitations to this year’s event. “We still want people to really come out and feel safe because the lake doesn’t know there is COVID-19. There is still trash to pick up.”
Despite the change, participants will be able to use their own boats to do a water-based cleanup on the lake.
If participants do not have their own boats, they will be assigned a designated area that can be accessed by land.
There will also be no volunteer appreciation picnic, but a few prizes will still be randomly drawn, and winners will be contacted at a later time. Anyone doing land-based cleanups must be able to transport trash from the cleanup site to one of two check-in sites this year that are located at Port Oliver and The Narrows.
Another new change is that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is requiring 100% pre-registration this year. Anyone who does not pre-register will not be able to participate. To register, call the Corps of Engineers at 270-646-2055.
“That new restriction is there because we really need extra time and coordination to prioritize different areas to put volunteers,” Myers said. “We will really need to know the exact specifics so that we can spread everyone out in an effective way.”
Check-in Sept. 19 is scheduled for 8 a.m. at The Narrows ramp or at the Port Oliver ramp. Supplies such as gloves and trash bags will be provided there. All trash is to be returned to the check-in site by 11 a.m.
– For more information on the event, Myers can be reached at 270-646-2055 or you can visit the Friends on Facebook site at facebook.com/Fobrlp.
