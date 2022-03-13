If you suffered damage to your property during the December tornadoes and haven’t registered for assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency or the U.S. Small Business Administration, now is the time.
The deadline is Monday to apply for grants from FEMA or low-interest loans through the SBA.
The Disaster Recovery Center established by FEMA in Greenwood Mall will close at 6 p.m. Monday, according to FEMA media specialist Troy York.
“We’re really encouraging people to register if they haven’t,” York said Friday. “After the 14th, you’re no longer eligible to apply. There are still people coming in to the disaster recovery center, so we know there are people who still haven’t taken advantage of this opportunity.”
York said that even those who have registered with FEMA and been turned down can benefit from coming to the Disaster Recovery Center before it closes.
“If you have received a letter that says you’re not eligible for a grant or loan, make sure you read that letter carefully,” he said. “Don’t just throw it in the trash can.”
Those who have been turned down for benefits can get some questions answered by going to the disaster assistance.gov website or calling the FEMA toll-free number (800-621-3362), but York said it’s best to get in-person assistance.
“While you have a real person you can sit down with, it’s a much better option,” York said. “I highly recommend that.”
Although the Disaster Recovery Center in the mall is closing Monday, SBA public affairs specialist Tauheedah Mateen said local assistance will still be available for those who have applied for loans.
Mateen said the SBA business recovery center in the Western Kentucky University Center for Research and Development on Nashville Road will be open through the end of the month.
“Any SBA applicant can speak to someone about a denial or other issues,” Mateen said.
More information about SBA loans can be found at the sba.gov website.
