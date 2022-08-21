What changes and improvements are needed in the transportation infrastructure of Bowling Green and Warren County?
That’s a question sure to bring a truckload of comments, perhaps greater than the number of cars on Scottsville Road at rush hour.
Your chance to merge your thoughts into the conversation is coming Monday, and your input could influence the document that guides the decisions of the City-County Planning Commission of Warren County.
As part of the planning commission’s months-long process of getting public input on its update of the Focus 2030 Comprehensive Plan, planning commission leaders and other public officials will conduct on Monday a session on the transportation element of the comprehensive plan.
The meeting, to be held at 5:30 p.m. in the community room of the city of Bowling Green’s Neighborhood and Community Services building at 701 E. Main Ave., will lay out the comprehensive plan’s current goal and objectives for transportation while seeking public input to possibly make changes.
Planning Commission Executive Director Ben Peterson said the meeting will center on this overarching goal in the comprehensive plan: “Provide a safe, efficient multimodal transportation system that provides for optimum local and regional mobility and supports the sound growth and economic development of Bowling Green and Warren County.”
That goal includes a number of objectives involving roadway improvements, pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure, public transit, air travel and freight transportation.
Those objectives and the roles played by local, state and federal agencies in achieving them will be discussed at Monday’s meeting, Peterson said.
To help present information and answer questions, Peterson said he expects input from these panelists: Metropolitan Planning Organization Coordinator Karissa Lemon, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 Chief Engineer Joe Plunk, Bowling Green City Engineer Melissa Cansler and Warren County Public Works Director Josh Moore.
Those panelists will cover various topics, including how state road projects are funded, how priorities are determined, and what progress has been made on improvements to public transit and bicycle/pedestrian mobility.
To jump-start the public comments, Peterson and his staff have come up with these conversation-starting questions:
•What do you think is the biggest transportation challenge in our community?
•If money was no object, what improvement would you make today?
Such questions should spur comments in a city and county where continuing breakneck growth has created more than a few transportation needs.
“I’m anxious to see what kind of response we get in this meeting,” Peterson said.
Although major changes to the comprehensive plan aren’t likely, Peterson said some tweaks are possible.
As Peterson points out in a video introducing the session on transportation, one of the objectives in the comprehensive plan that’s likely to change is one calling for “supporting development of the planned airport at the Kentucky Transpark.”
“The likelihood of that happening is fairly low,” he said. “I do believe that moving the airport from the middle of the community is probably still a desirable thing at some point in time, but that’s probably on hold.”
One item that is continuing to take shape is the bicycle and pedestrian master plan that envisions a 20-mile bicycle/pedestrian loop around Bowling Green that connects all of the greenways that have already been developed.
“We’re looking to make more accommodations for non-motorized travel,” the MPO’s Lemon said in the introductory video.
A link to that video introducing the transportation session can be found on the warrenpc.org website, along with links to the comprehensive plan, public transit information, the MPO’s bicycle/pedestrian plans and the state process for ranking roadway projects.
The comprehensive plan update process, which started in November 2021 with an introductory session, will continue with a September meeting on housing and an October meeting on future land use. Peterson said specific dates for those meetings haven’t yet been determined.