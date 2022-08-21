News_nutwoodmeeting012722-1.jpg
Buy Now

City-County Planning Commission of Warren County Executive Director Ben Peterson, shown at a meeting discussing rezonings after the December 2021 tornadoes, is continuing to conduct public meetings to get input into possible changes to the planning commission’s comprehensive plan. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)

What changes and improvements are needed in the transportation infrastructure of Bowling Green and Warren County?

– Follow business reporter Don Sergent on Twitter @BGDNbusiness or visit bgdailynews.com.