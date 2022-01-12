Honoring the legacy of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. during a global pandemic has proven challenging for leaders of Bowling Green’s MLK Day committee, but they have come up with a way to celebrate the day while staying safe this year.
A year after Bowling Green’s MLK Day celebration was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the committee will hold a virtual celebration that will include music and a message from author and leadership consultant Pierre Quinn.
The celebration will be nothing like past MLK Day events that have included a march from the Warren County Justice Center to State Street Baptist Church, where a packed house would hear musical selections from a full choir and messages from various speakers.
“We’re going to have a virtual program, nothing big,” said Shannah Dixon, chairperson of the MLK Day committee. “We typically have 450 to 600 people there. It’s in our best interest not to try to do something like that.”
Dixon said the committee came up with a plan for a virtual event on the Jan. 17 holiday and for a kickoff event on the Wednesday before the holiday.
The Wednesday event has been pre-recorded at local churches that are part of the MLK Day committee and will be shown on the Facebook pages of the MLK Jr. Planning Committee and State Street Baptist Church.
The kickoff event can be seen at 6 p.m. Wednesday and again at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Monday’s event will be live-streamed from State Street Baptist Church at 11 a.m. on the same two Facebook pages. It will include music by the Rev. Chris Whitney and a choir of “four or five” members, Dixon said.
The event will include a message from Chris Page, owner of Shake Rag Barber Shop, and from Bowling Green City Commissioner Carlos Bailey.
Keynote speaker Quinn, now based in the Washington, D.C. area with his The Cardell Group consulting firm, is familiar to many in Bowling Green. He is a former pastor at Cottage Chapel Seventh-day Adventist Church in Bowling Green.
Quinn is now chief executive of The Cardell Group, providing leadership strategies training to businesses, nonprofits and faith-based organizations.
He is the author of “Leading While Green: How Emerging Leaders Can Ripen Into Effective Leaders” and “Leading While Scared: How To Find The Courage To Keep Going.”
Dixon said the decision to go to a virtual event was made after consulting with the national MLK Day board and learning what other communities were planning.
“Just about everyone is doing a virtual event this year,” she said. “We talked about doing a march, but we didn’t think it would be in the best interest of those involved.”
Dixon, project manager for the Housing Authority of Bowling Green, said in-person attendance at Monday’s event is not expected to exceed 30 people.
“We’ll try to keep the crowd to a minimum,” she said. “We’re trying to keep people safe.”