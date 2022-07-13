There are now three active monkeypox cases in Kentucky after the Jefferson County Health Department confirmed two more Louisville cases Monday to WDRB.
The first case in the state was identified June 24.
Further south, Nashville’s Metro Public Health Department confirmed two new cases Monday, bringing Tennessee’s tally to three active cases.
Sharon Ray, a registered nurse with the Barren River District Health Department’s communicable disease staff, said there have not been any cases found in southcentral Kentucky.
This doesn’t mean the virus should be ignored – residents are still encouraged to take precautions to avoid catching or spreading monkeypox, especially if they travel to cities with known cases.
“We urge clinicians and our public to remain aware of the outbreak situation and to stay up to date on current guidance,” Ray said. “If you are an individual traveling you should always follow good standard precautions – hand washing, avoiding closer contact with individuals.”
While the health department is unable to provide testing at the moment, Ray said it is a “conduit” for testing. Due to a partnership with the Kentucky Department for Public Health, a lab has been on-boarded to test for monkeypox and four more labs are planned to follow in the future.
Monkeypox tests are done by swabbing one of the lesions that commonly accompany the virus.
“With testing it’s not a difficult specimen to obtain, it’s just the avenue of getting the specimen sent to be tested,” Ray said.
The virus is normally found in central and west Africa but has been popping up across the globe during its 2022 outbreak. As of July 11, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was aware of 866 confirmed cases in the U.S.
The virus has been responsible for just three deaths this year, all in Africa, with the World Health Organization reporting the most recent pair of fatalities June 27, Reuters reported.
The CDC said symptoms of monkeypox can include fever, headache, muscle aches and backaches, swollen lymph nodes, chills and exhaustion.
Perhaps the virus’ most notable symptom is its trademark rash of blisters or pimples that can appear on the face, hands, feet, chest, genitals and anus or inside the mouth.
The virus spreads through contact with the rash and other bodily fluids, or by touching items that previously had been in contact with the rash.
The CDC said “respiratory secretions” during prolonged face-to-face interactions or intimate sexual contact can cause spread. People can also catch the virus from infected animals through bites, scratches or consuming infected meat.
The virus normally lasts two to four weeks and can spread from the time the first symptoms appear up until a person’s skin has fully healed from the rash.
The U.S. has access to two vaccines to fight the virus, JYNNEOS and ACAM2000, which are both licensed by the Food and Drug Administration.
Unfortunately, the pair come with caveats.
The CDC said the U.S. currently has a limited supply of JYNNEOS. ACAM2000 is readily available, but it “should not be used in people who have some health conditions, including a weakened immune system, skin conditions like atopic dermatitis/eczema, or pregnancy,” the CDC said.
The World Health Organization said Tuesday it will be holding a meeting next week to decide if the virus poses a global health threat, CNBC reported.