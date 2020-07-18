A Tompkinsville woman died Friday afternoon in a three-vehicle crash on the eastbound Louie B. Nunn Cumberland Parkway just outside Glasgow.
According to a news release from Kentucky State Police, an earlier crash at the 8-mile marker brought eastbound traffic to a stop. A refrigerated truck driven by Hiu Lin, 51, of Mason, Ohio, approached the stopped traffic in heavy rain and attempted to swerve to avoid hitting other vehicles. The truck instead struck a Chevrolet pickup truck driven by Daphnie Woodrum, 40, of Stanford, then went on to strike a 2010 Kia SUV driven by Ruth Crowe, 74, of Tompkinsville.
Crowe was pronounced dead at the scene by the Barren County Coroner's Office. Lin suffered minor injuries and was treated and released from T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow. Woodrum was uninjured.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.