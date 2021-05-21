If the story of Bowling Green’s Vid Monster Productions were made into one of those music videos the company has been known to produce, you might expect the tempo to slow drastically over the past pandemic-plagued year.
You’d be wrong.
A coming-out party for its new headquarters was delayed for a year by the coronavirus pandemic, but Vid Monster hasn’t missed a beat.
If anything, the video production company launched in 2016 by a couple of Western Kentucky University students has picked up the pace since moving in March 2020 into the former BG OnStage offices and studio at Chestnut Street and East Seventh Avenue.
Although his staff was forced to work almost entirely from home during the pandemic, there was little disruption in the company’s growth, said Sam Kirby, Vid Monster’s owner and founder.
“We invested about $100,000 in the studio and computer equipment last year,” he said. “We invested to improve the product we’re delivering to clients, and it has paid off.”
Specifically, the studio and equipment have boosted the capabilities and the status of a company that Kirby and original business partner Will Berry started on a shoestring and with only two clients.
“We now have the capability and the equipment to do work on a level that larger brands have,” Kirby said. “It has allowed us to be more confident in what we do.”
That confidence has translated into a broader menu of offerings, going beyond the wedding videos and commercials Kirby at first produced as he chased his childhood dream of being a YouTube star.
Kirby, 26, now describes the company as a full-service content production company specializing in video, photo, graphic design and livestream.
That growth in scope of work has led to growth in clientele, which has transformed the company that Kirby and Berry started in cramped second-floor quarters in downtown Bowling Green.
Vid Monster now has nine full-time employees, one part-timer and the ability to bring in freelancers as the workload demands.
And that workload can be demanding, even during a pandemic.
If anything, the COVID-19 social distancing requirements helped Vid Monster catch on with customers looking to conduct remote meetings and get their messages out digitally.
“Livestreaming really picked up for us during COVID,” Kirby said. “A lot of our design, photo and video work is shared digitally as targeted ads. A lot of our clients are focused on digital content.”
Such work is in Vid Monster’s wheelhouse, leading to contracts with customers well beyond its original Bowling Green-based clientele.
Just this week, Kirby and his crew have been shooting video for clients in Indiana and in the Cincinnati area. Vid Monster has also done work for the Motorsports Hall of Fame in Daytona Beach, Fla.
“We’re trying to branch out,” Kirby said. “We want to continue to do more of what we’re already doing and grow that.”
Fittingly, considering its roots, Vid Monster will show off its not-so-new quarters and top-of-the-line equipment Friday during a Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting that Kirby had originally hoped to hold last summer.
Joining the chamber was one of the first things Vid Monster did as a startup.
“Especially over the last couple of years, the chamber has been helpful,” Kirby said. “It has been a good investment that has allowed for some good networking.”
