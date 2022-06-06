Bowling Green’s housing inventory should soon get a small boost, after actions taken Thursday by the City-County Planning Commission of Warren County.
The commissioners approved, by a 6-0 vote, a rezoning expected to lead to a 14-unit apartment complex being built on a 0.82-acre tract along East 12th Avenue near Broadway Avenue and High Street.
Barren River Capital LLC, headed by Cleveland Simpson, applied for the rezoning from central business to multi-family residential, with a plan to develop two buildings with four 2-bedroom apartments each and one building with six 1-bedroom apartments.
With its location near downtown, the development will cater both to Western Kentucky University students and the growing residential presence downtown, Simpson said.
“We intend to match the look of other downtown apartment developments,” Simpson said. “We feel like this will help address the housing shortage downtown.”
The rezoning will go to the Bowling Green City Commission for final approval.
Also approved Thursday was an application from Bradley Dubree and Justin Gearlds of Motley Trading Co. LLC to rezone from residential estate to single-family residential 1.54 acres at Vining Lane and Collett Road in the Plano community.
The development plan presented by Gearlds and Dubree calls for six total houses, with four of them being at least 1,300 square feet and the other two being at least 1,500 square feet.
According to the development plan, the six lots will complete the nearby The Vinings subdivision and mirror those existing houses as closely as possible. The development should help meet a need for moderately priced housing, according to the project summary.
“The square footage of the proposed homes ... will be at a price point that is more affordable to a large sector of the public and will also help to increase the housing supply in a very depleted housing market,” the project summary reads.
One nearby resident, Gary Keyes, spoke in opposition to the development plan, but the rezoning passed with a 6-0 vote.
The rezoning will go to Warren Fiscal Court for final approval.
– Follow business reporter Don Sergent on Twitter @BGDNbusiness or visit bgdailynews.com.