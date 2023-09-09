Veterans Memorial Boulevard, for years largely devoid of residential or commercial development, is quickly becoming a haven for apartment dwellers.
Business partners Matt Tabor and John Ballance, through their Keystone Development Group LLC, won approval Thursday from the City-County Planning Commission of Warren County for a rezoning expected to add another 60 apartments to a burgeoning residential community.
The planning commission, in an 8-0 vote, approved Keystone's application to rezone from highway business and multi-family residential to strictly multi-family 2.2 acres sandwiched between Cornerstone Avenue and Veterans Memorial.
Keystone's plan to build a single 60-unit structure on the property will add to the nearby 600-unit Keystone Commons apartment community that is still being developed by Tabor, Ballance and other partners.
The growth in apartment living and the positive response to Keystone Commons, started in 2019, prompted Tabor and Ballance to abandon some planned commercial development in favor of more apartments.
"Bowling Green is growing right now," Tabor said. "With the high price of single-family homes and interest rates going up, I think most people are renting.
"We felt like we could have a higher and better use of the land by building apartments instead of commercial space."
Ballance agrees, saying on Thursday: "Until the housing market recalibrates, I think people are going to be forced to rent. Who can afford a starter home right now?"
Although confined to a small space, Ballance said the planned apartment building will have adequate parking, will connect to a greenways trail and will have easy access to the Russell Sims Aquatic Center.
Preliminary plans call for the single building to have 48 two-bedroom apartments and 12 one-bedroom units.
The rezoning of the property that is also near Russellville Road will go to the Bowling Green City Commission for final approval.
At Thursday's meeting the planning commission also approved the application of Chris Leptinsky of Southern Craftsman Homes LLC to rezone 5.02 acres at 1501 Fuqua Road from agriculture to rural residential.
Leptinsky plans to subdivide the acreage in order to add a second building lot to the existing house on the property. The rezoning will go to Warren Fiscal Court for final approval.
