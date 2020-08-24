More apartments could soon be coming to the Scottsville Road corridor after action taken by the City-County Planning Commission of Warren County.
The commission, in a 10-0 vote (with Christiaan Volkert abstaining) on Aug. 20, approved a rezoning request that is expected to lead to the development of a 24-unit apartment complex on a 1.24-acre parcel near Scottsville Road and Otte Court.
The rezoning request made by Chris Robertson of CSR BG Investments LLC and property owner John Groves of VGF Investments LLC was for a 0.88-acre lot that will be added to an adjacent lot to form a tract large enough for the three eight-unit buildings proposed in the development plan.
Commissioners approved the rezoning from highway business and townhouse/multi-family residential (RM-3) to strictly RM-3 for property that is in the process of being annexed by the city of Bowling Green. The rezoning will go to the Bowling Green City Commission for final approval.
Drawings on the development plan submitted with the application showed the property will be home to 24 one-bedroom apartments.
Although a number of other multifamily developments have gone up near the site, including along Plano Road, planning commission Executive Director Ben Peterson said there is still a need for housing in the fast-growing county.
Peterson said a housing study done within the past couple of years showed Bowling Green apartments with an occupancy rate over 90%.
“We have the capacity to keep building,” he said.
Another item approved by the planning commission will lead to more athletic facilities at South Warren High School.
In an 11-0 vote, the planning commission approved an amendment to the development plan for the SWHS property at 8140 Nashville Road that will allow eight tennis courts to be built along the southern property line of the school’s 77-acre campus.
The Warren County School District Finance Corp. applied for the amendment, which will change the 50-foot landscape buffer requirement along the property’s southern border to 20 feet in order to allow the tennis courts to be built.
Commissioner Sandy Clark asked if lights from the tennis courts would create a disturbance for neighboring residences, and Warren County Public Schools Chief Financial Officer Chris McIntyre said the LED lighting planned for the courts is designed to avoid bleeding over onto adjacent property.
“This lighting will be more directional and should not create any overflow to neighbors adjacent to this property,” McIntyre said.
The planning commission also approved unanimously the application of Melanie Hittson and property owners Jimmy and Mary Caudill to rezone 2.59 acres at 886 Travelstead Road from agriculture to rural residential in order to develop one single-family residence. The rezoning will go to Warren Fiscal Court for final approval.
In a 10-1 vote, the planning commission approved the application of Jason Mills to rezone 2.1 acres at 641 Lewis Road from agriculture to residential estate in order to divide the property into two single-family residential tracts.
Clark, who represents the city of Plum Springs on the planning commission, voted against the rezoning because of concerns about the adequacy of water service to the site that is near the Barren County line.
The rezoning will go to fiscal court for final approval.
The commissioners gave unanimous approval to the application of Chris Gravil and Ottis Yokley to rezone 4.03 acres at 2162 Pondsville-Kepler Road from agriculture to rural residential and residential estate in order to divide the property into two single-family residential tracts.
It will also go to fiscal court for final approval.
Kelly and Kandie Lowe were approved for rezoning 2.262 acres along Leayou Road from agriculture to residential estate. It will go to fiscal court for final approval.
