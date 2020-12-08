Hoping to continue the residential growth in downtown Bowling Green, developers of The Vue and Lenox Place apartments have taken steps to build another 26-unit apartment complex nearby.
New Millennium Real Estate, the limited liability corporation behind The Vue and Lenox Place, won approval Thursday from the City-County Planning Commission of Warren County for a rezoning that is expected to lead to the L-shaped, four-building development at Chestnut Street and Seventh Avenue.
The rezoning from general business to multifamily residential, which must go to Bowling Green City Commission for final approval, will mean the demolition of four aging houses and a small commercial building on the 0.8932-acre tract to make room for apartments.
“Demand is surprisingly strong,” said Michael Vitale, a partner with Steve Sutton in New Millennum. “The Vue and Lenox Place are both full.”
Vitale said the new development, to be called Gaslight Apartments, “will look a fair amount like Lenox Place, but it will only be two stories.”
The 41-unit Lenox Place at 529 Chestnut and the 73-unit The Vue at 700 and 705 State St. are full of renters, leading Vitale to believe the Gaslight Apartments can be successful as well.
“We’re not seeing any softness in the market,” he said. “We continue to be optimistic about downtown development.”
The development encompasses the now-empty commercial building at 615 Chestnut that had been home to Green River Scrubs and the Labor Finders staffing agency. It also takes in residential buildings at 631 Chestnut and 522, 524 and 526 E. Seventh Ave.
“We’ve been working with the tenants,” Vitale said. “One family has vacated, and two others have given notice that they’ll be vacating.”
But as demolition was underway Friday on the 522 E. Seventh building, one of the other renters was getting anxious about finding another residence in her price range.
“We’ve been trying to find places, but it’s kinda difficult,” said Victoria Potts, one of two residents at 526 E. Seventh. “They told us we had until Dec. 31 to get out.”
When completed, the Gaslight Apartments will provide a variety of units.
The rezoning application said the development will include one- and two-bedroom apartments ranging in square footage from 736 to 1,253.
Vitale said work could begin in 2021 on another long-awaited residential development that New Millennium is involved in.
Working with other partners that include former Bowling Green Hot Rods owner Jerry Katzoff, Sutton and Vitale have plans for a condominium development that ties in with the parking structure and Stadium Park Plaza next door to Bowling Green Ballpark.
Called City Center, the “wrap” around the parking structure will have about 80 units, Vitale said.
“It will go around the College Street side of the parking structure and around each corner a little bit,” Vitale said. “We could perhaps start on that sometime next year.”
The planning commission approved the rezoning for the Gaslight Apartments in a 10-0 vote, with commission member Mary Vitale abstaining because she is related to Michael Vitale.
Also approved at the meeting Thursday was an amendment to the development plan for the Bowling Green Towers apartment complex at 1149 College St. that will allow it to add five housing units.
United Housing Partners-Bowling Green and the California-based limited liability corporation SP Investment Fund were approved in May to have the 2.53-acre site of Bowling Green Towers rezoned from central business to planned unit development.
The zoning change was needed in order to convert the existing structure to 100 percent multifamily residential use.
Gil Seton, listed as the principal officer in SP Investment Fund, said that rezoning would allow the owners to convert the commercial space on the ground floor that “hasn’t thrived for some time” into more residential units, boosting the total number of units from 190 to 198.
The application approved last week will take the number of units to 203.
The application said the original plan was for the two existing penthouses to be converted into two large units. This amendment instead calls for converting them to six one-bedroom units.
An explanation in the application reads in part: “We believe that including additional ... units will increase the marketability of the building and allow us to offer additional affordable housing to low- and very-low-income residents.”
