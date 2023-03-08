Continued thefts and altercations at Warren County parks have prompted county Parks and Recreation Department Director Chris Kummer to take steps that he hopes will be an effective deterrent.
Kummer’s request to spend $7,471.87 for additional security cameras from AAA Systems at Phil Moore Park was approved last Friday by Warren Fiscal Court in a move that Kummer says is sorely needed.
“We are still experiencing more criminal activity at our parks,” Kummer said. “The cameras provide us that additional resource to be able to see things and address issues in a way that we currently don’t have the ability to do.”
This purchase of three cameras plus the related computer equipment and accessories is in addition to a $29,762.33 purchase made last year to place security cameras at Buchanon, Ephram White and Phil Moore parks. Kummer said this latest investment will provide greater camera coverage and perhaps deter the types of unwanted behavior the parks have been experiencing.
“We’ve had several thefts in the parking lot at Phil Moore Park and in and around the athletic complex,” Kummer said. “We’ve had altercations between patrons.”
The investment in security cameras, which includes a separate $9,834.61 expense to install security cameras last year at the Basil Griffin Park maintenance building, is paying off, according to Kummer.
“Despite these measures being expensive, within the first week of having the first camera system installed last year we actually caught individuals getting ready to commit crimes,” he said. “Because of the camera system, they were deterred and law enforcement was actually able to make some arrests.”
Another financial investment approved at last Friday’s meeting is aimed at deterring a different type of unwanted activity at one county park: wildlife overpopulation.
Kummer got approval from fiscal court to spend $9,000 per year to extend for 24 months a contract with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service to manage the waterfowl population at Griffin Park.
The county parks department entered into the contract with the USDA in 2021 to address an overpopulation of geese and ducks at the park along Three Springs Road.
That overpopulation had led to unhealthy birds, vehicles hitting birds and even some conflicts with the flight path of aircraft bound for the Bowling Green-Warren County Regional Airport.
Through such strategies as live trapping and relocation and nest and egg removal, those problems have been addressed, Kummer said.
“It has been successful,” he said. “Instead of being overpopulated with birds and being kind of a disease hub, we now have a healthy waterfowl population.”
Also approved at the March 3 meeting was an updated fee schedule for the parks department that includes some increases for items such as ball field, tennis court and meeting room rentals.
Kummer pointed out that most fee increases are small, with the rates on ball fields and courts going from $10 per hour to $12, for example.
“Our fee structure was established in 2013, and we continually evaluate it to make sure it’s equitable and affordable,” Kummer said. “As our operational costs increase, we feel that now is a strategic time to be able to make some slight increases and offset some of those expenses.”
Kummer pointed out that research done by his department found that Warren County’s park fees are still at or below those of other similar-sized cities and counties around the state.
“We want to make sure we can keep it affordable for everybody but also generate a little bit of revenue,” he said.
According to the presentation Kummer made to fiscal court, park fees generated $107,661.44 in revenue from July 1, 2022 through the end of January 2023.
“We hope next year to reach $200,000 in revenue,” Kummer said.