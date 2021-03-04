A Bowling Green man accused of killing his estranged wife and in-laws in Butler County faces additional charges after being indicted.
The grand jury in Butler County formally charged Joseph Carey, 32, with three counts of murder, three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and one count each of first-degree burglary and tampering with physical evidence.
Carey is accused of shooting Angela R. Carey, 30, and her parents, Charles W. McGranahan, 79, and Lupe V. McGranahan, 63, all of Morgantown, on Jan. 19 at their home on Lonnie Snodgrass Road, just off Ky. 79.
At the time of his arrest by Kentucky State Police, Carey was charged with murder and wanton endangerment. The grand jury added the burglary and tampering charges when it indicted Carey on Feb. 22.
Carey is set to appear Tuesday for arraignment in Butler Circuit Court.
Butler County Commonwealth’s Attorney Blake Chambers has filed notice of intent to seek the death penalty in the case, which is eligible for capital punishment due to it being a violent offense involving multiple deaths.
Court records and prior testimony indicate Carey confessed to multiple law enforcement officers that he shot his estranged wife and her parents.
KSP Detective Shae Foley testified last month at a preliminary hearing in Butler District Court that Angela Carey’s body was found in the front doorway, Lupe McGranahan’s body was found about 8 feet away inside the home and Charles “Chuck” McGranahan’s body was found near a kitchen island around the corner from the location of the other two bodies.
Each victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds.
Law enforcement responding to a report of a shooting found Joseph Carey on the property. He admitted using a handgun to carry out the shootings, Foley testified last month.
An estimated 30 rounds were fired in the incident, an unloaded shotgun was found lying a few feet from the feet of Chuck McGranahan’s body, and police recovered a handgun from the vehicle Carey used to travel to the home, Foley said.
Police removed three children from the home after finding one of them seated on the living room couch and learning the other two hid in a bathroom closet at the request of their grandmother when Joseph Carey arrived, according to prior testimony.
Foley testified that after the shootings, Joseph Carey kicked open the bathroom door and escorted the two children out of the house.
“(Carey) said he covered the (older child’s) head with a towel so she wouldn’t witness the carnage at the scene,” Foley said in the February hearing.
The detective said Joseph Carey had been served with divorce papers in December and told police that his motive for the incident was Angela Carey taking the children, before claiming that he acted in self-defense.
Joseph Carey reportedly told police he went to the home to see his children and was talking to Angela Carey in the doorway when he heard his mother-in-law tell her husband to get the shotgun, causing Joseph Carey to panic, Foley testified.
Carey is being held without bond in the Butler County Jail.
