A Bowling Green man accused of holding a woman in his home against her will for nearly a week and raping her is accused in a new indictment of sexually assaulting another woman months earlier.
The Warren County grand jury returned two indictments Wednesday against Colton Hogendorn, 28, of Bowling Green.
One indictment charges him with two counts of first-degree rape, two counts of first-degree sodomy, two counts of first-degree strangulation and one count each of first-degree assault and kidnapping.
Five of the counts against Hogendorn are related to his arrest May 13 by the Bowling Green Police Department following an investigation into allegations made by a woman who reported that she had visited Hogendorn's Chestnut Street apartment on May 2 to smoke marijuana and use cocaine, but was then kept there for another five days and repeatedly raped and sodomized and forcibly administered more drugs.
According to prior testimony in Warren District Court, the woman was able to contact a friend on May 7 who picked her up from the apartment, and she was later treated at an area hospital for second-degree burns.
BGPD Detective Alex Wright testified at a preliminary hearing in May that the woman also appeared to have apparent slashing knife wounds in various stages of healing on her body and that the hospital where she was treated performed a sexual assault kit.
The indictment against Hogendorn identifies a second alleged victim and accuses him of committing rape, sodomy and strangulation against her some time between March 20-27.
Hogendorn is charged in a second indictment with tampering with a witness. He is accused in that case with "inducing or attempting to induce" the woman who reported the kidnapping and assault allegations to "absent herself or otherwise avoid appearing or testifying" against him some time between May 13 and July 6.
City police arrested Hogendorn and Chessa Manion, 33, of Bowling Green, as a result of the investigation.
Wright testified at a May preliminary hearing in district court that the woman came to the police department to report the allegations, recalling that Hogendorn and Manion were at the residence the entire time she was there.
When she came to the police department, she had extensive burn marks and was walking with the assistance of a cane, Wright said.
“She has varying levels of recollection,” Wright testified in May. “She stated that she was cut with a knife and burned with what she described as some sort of serving-type spoon with a spiral handle.”
The woman recalled being held down by Hogendorn and forced to consume Xanax and other narcotics and recalled instances of sexual assault, the detective said.
Upon his arrest, Hogendorn initially made no statement to police, but later claimed that "everything was consensual," Wright testified in May.
Manion has been indicted on charges of complicity to first-degree rape, complicity to first-degree sodomy, complicity to first-degree assault, complicity to first-degree strangulation and complicity to kidnapping.
Hogendorn and Manion remain in Warren County Regional Jail and are due to be arraigned Tuesday in Warren Circuit Court.