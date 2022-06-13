Less than two months after being arrested in the wake of allegations of sexual abuse of multiple children, an indictment returned Wednesday against Kevin Chapman brings additional charges of abuse as another alleged victim has been discovered.
Chapman, 63, of Bowling Green, was indicted by a Warren County grand jury on four counts of first-degree sexual abuse (victim less than 12 years of age), four counts of first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor (victim less than 12 years of age) and one count each of first-degree rape (victim less than 12 years of age) and first-degree sodomy (victim less than 12 years of age).
The offenses listed in the indictment are alleged to have occurred between January 2019 and November 2021 against four children of various ages.
The unlawful transaction charges are new counts brought against Chapman, who was arrested April 21 by the Bowling Green Police Department on the rape, sodomy and sexual abuse counts.
A second indictment returned Wednesday charges Chapman with a count of first-degree sexual abuse (victim less than 12 years of age).
That indictment alleges that Chapman subjected a child to sexual contact at ages 7 and 8 between January 2007 and December 2008.
City police opened an investigation into Chapman in April.
According to an incident report completed by BGPD Officer Andre Creek, the parent of four juvenile children and a foster child had been made aware that the children had been potentially subjected to sexual contact by Chapman at various times over the previous eight years.
Chapman is identified in the report as the godfather of the complainant.
The complainant was also made aware that one of his children had recorded a video of herself acting out sexually, the report said.
The juvenile was confronted about this, at which time she indicated Chapman had inappropriately touched her, according to the report.
The complainant approached two of his other children to question them about whether they had been subjected to inappropriate contact, and they “both looked at each other and appeared to be scared,” the police report said.
Police learned the complainant has a child who is autistic and nonverbal along with a foster child, and the complainant suspected that any instances of abuse happened at any of the three addresses where Chapman lived dating back to 2014.
An arrest citation said that forensic interviews were conducted with the five juveniles on April 21.
“Multiple juveniles disclosed sexual abuse and named Kevin Chapman as the perpetrator,” Chapman’s arrest citation said.
After the forensic interviews, police located Chapman and took him to BGPD headquarters for an interview.
“During the course of his interview, Chapman made admissions which corroborated details in the case,” the arrest citation said.
Warren Circuit Judge Steve Wilson set a $50,000 cash bond for Chapman in the indictment charging him with multiple counts and a $5,000 cash bond in the other case.
Chapman is due in Warren Circuit Court June 21 for arraignment.