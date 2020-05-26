The next phase of city of Bowling Green park reopenings takes effect Tuesday, but plans remain on hold for generally opening city buildings amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The city announced on social media Monday that starting Tuesday, park tennis courts will be open; shelters and gazebos, with 10 people or fewer, will be available, Roland Bland Skate Park will be open and golf carts, with a maximum of two passengers, may be used.
As for other city buildings – which, under state guidelines, could have already reopened: “We are holding off a little bit,” Bowling Green Mayor Bruce Wilkerson said.
Wilkerson said the city wants to make sure it has all the proper procedures and processes in place before reopening buildings.
The city has been offering almost all services via online and phone methods.
“I think we have been doing pretty good without reopening,” Wilkerson said.
Warren County has been especially hard hit by the virus, with 920 cases as of the data available Monday evening from the Kentucky Department of Public Health.
The city has held Bowling Green City Commission meetings via teleconference and streaming the video on the city website and on cable access Channel 4.
While proposed city budgets are usually presented at commission meetings, Wilkerson said the city might instead broadcast a video presentation of the upcoming fiscal year budget.
“It is one of the ideas we are kicking around – we want to make sure everyone can view it,” Wilkerson said.
While the proposed budget for the fiscal year starting July 1 would normally have been presented by now, city officials are allowing extra time to better determine what city revenues will look like in the final quarter of the current fiscal year and what they may look like going forward.
The city’s main revenue source is an occupational tax on all jobs in the city limits. But with many business still closed, and some likely to not reopen, the amount of that revenue is a key unknown.
“We don’t know what to expect,” Wilkerson said.
City Manager Jeff Meisel previously told the Daily News that city staff plan to present a balanced budget to commissioners, who will have the final say on the spending plan.
