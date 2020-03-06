More homes and apartments are coming to the Nashville Road corridor near South Warren High School, just maybe not on the scale first proposed by the developer.
Property owner Leon Tarter had his application to rezone 20.14 acres just south of the SWHS campus approved in an 8-0 vote Thursday by the City-County Planning Commission of Warren County, but not before objections from the developer of an adjoining property led to some changes.
Tarter’s development plan called for rezoning the property from agriculture to general business, townhouse/multifamily residential and single-family residential in order to develop up to 60 single-family residential lots, a maximum of 120 apartment units and some commercial uses closest to Nashville Road.
Some details of those plans were questioned by builder Jody Allen, developer of the adjoining Stuart Farms subdivision, leading to changes.
“I’m not in opposition in general to the rezoning,” Allen said. “But I have concerns about some of the binding elements that don’t fit with the character of the area. The binding elements should match those of Stuart Farms.”
In particular, Allen asked for the prohibition of gas stations and fast-food restaurants in the general business section and changes in the minimum square footage of the duplexes proposed for the part of the property farthest from Nashville Road.
The original development plan called for duplexes of at least 2,200 square feet in the single-family section closest to SWHS and of at least 2,600 square feet in the section closest to Stuart Farms.
After Allen pointed out that the single-family portion of Stuart Farms carried a minimum home size of 1,800 square feet, the attorney representing the Tarter family agreed to a minimum dwelling unit size of 1,300 square feet for each of the “twin homes” in the southern end of the single-family development.
Attorney Kevin Brooks indicated that the single-family development could include a combination of duplexes and single-family homes, but he said all would be geared toward people looking for affordable housing. The minimum size for any single-family homes in the development is 1,600 square feet.
“It could be all twin homes, all single-family homes or a mix,” Brooks said. “We believe there’s a real market for this product.”
After consulting with Tarter, Brooks also agreed to prohibit gas stations and fast-food restaurants in the general business portion.
The rezoning will go to Warren Fiscal Court for final approval.
Also Thursday, the planning commission approved a rezoning of 1.9174 acres at Worth Way and Blue Level Road from mixed use/residential to high-density residential in order to develop 48 multifamily units.
Attorney Chris Davenport, representing the Hillview Place limited liability corporation and property owners Russell and Frances Heard, said the development near Russellville Road will be geared toward Western Kentucky University students. It is similar, Davenport said, to a nearby multifamily development put together by Hillview Place.
To lessen the need for parking, Davenport said, the development will have 32 one-bedroom apartments and 16 two-bedroom apartments.
“This is really an extension of another development this client has done in the area,” Davenport said. “They’ve had good success with that. This is about three miles from WKU, and that’s the market they’re going for. That’s what’s in demand.”
The rezoning will go to the Bowling Green City Commission for final approval.
