A video-conferenced meeting Tuesday night of the Glasgow Electric Plant Board Board of Directors – which has been beset by internal squabbles for several years – began with board member D.T. Froedge asking that the rules of the meeting be suspended for the purpose of removing Tag Taylor as chairman of the board.
Froedge made his request before the board could approve the agenda for the meeting, which ultimately stretched beyond two hours. The motion was seconded by Glasgow City Councilman Marlin Witcher, who is also a board member.
“We are not going to be recognizing that motion tonight considering (it is) contradictory to law and a judge's order,” Taylor said.
But Froedge said his motion was undebatable.
“All in favor raise your hand,” Froedge said.
Board members Glenn Pritchard, Witcher and Froedge raised their hands in favor of Froedge's motion.
Taylor then told Froedge he was out of order and so was his motion. Froedge disagreed and said: “No, I'm not. It is not contested. This board can do what it wants to under the rules.”
At one point, Taylor threatened to mute Froedge until Taylor was finished speaking and said he would then allow Froedge to speak again.
“These are contested issues. As of today these are items that are under contention and they are going to be considered during mediation. They are under the current judge's order. These are items you had tried to place on the agenda during a special-called meeting that are specifically talked about within the judge's order,” Taylor said. “We are not going to be hearing motions that are contradictory to either current law or a lawful order by a judge.”
Froedge then asked board attorney Ron Hampton if he could make the motion, and Hampton said he thought Froedge's motion to suspend the rules was proper.
But Taylor said it is the “fruit of a forbidden tree.”
“The only reason (he) wants to suspend the rules is to try and push through a motion ... that is currently under consideration in mediation,” Taylor said, adding that the GEPB has no rules or procedures for replacing the chairman or any other GEPB officer.
“This is something that needs to be discussed either as a group or through an ad-hoc committee or it has to be taken up during mediation,” Taylor said.
He said he would not allow the motion to suspend the rules or a motion to replace GEPB officers until they have a discussion about the rules and procedures to be put into place for term limits or for removing any officer of the GEPB.
The judge's order Taylor referred to was one issued by Barren County Circuit Court Judge John Alexander earlier this month in which the GEPB and its board members asked the court to reconsider its July 2 order that declared Froedge is still a member of the board, but the request was denied.
The defendants also asked the court to not recognize a special-called meeting Froedge attempted to call after the July 2 order was entered and to not recognize any future special-called meetings pending the court's final determination. The court agreed to not recognize any future special-called meetings, except in limited circumstances, until mediation can take place.
The defendants in the case requested mediation, but Froedge argued that mediation “would be fruitless. He believes that if there is a disagreement about items on the agenda for a special meeting, those issues are for the GEPB to resolve in its own meetings, not for the parties to this litigation to resolve in a mediation.”
The judge denied the motion to reconsider its decision that Froedge is still a member of the GEPB, but granted the defendants' motion for mediation, which is scheduled to take place Oct. 20.
The exchange between Froedge and Taylor continued during Tuesday night's meeting until Pritchard spoke up and said he would vote to approve the agenda.
“I will vote to approve this agenda tonight. The rest of you can do what you want to, but if these items aren't allowed on the next regular scheduled meeting then I will not vote to approve the next agenda but I will vote approve it tonight because I think we need to have this meeting,” he said.
Taylor explained that the items Pritchard wanted to discuss were those that are to be taken up during mediation.
Froedge, whose microphone was unmuted at that point, made another motion to remove the chairman, which was seconded by Pritchard.
Again, Taylor said he was not going to recognize the motion.
“We don't vote on items that are contrary to public law or a valid judge's order, D.T. We're not going to do that,” Taylor said.
At one point, board member Libby Short threatened to make a motion to adjourn the meeting because she said: “This is going to be a joke all night. It's embarrassing to sit here and listen to who's going to wear the crown. If that's all you're going to do is argue, then I make a motion to adjourn.”
Later, Hampton said that if the meeting wasn't going to move forward, it wouldn't help anything for “one member to bash another member.”
The board continued its meeting and took care of a few items of business, including approving the meeting agenda and minutes of past meetings; agreeing to allow GEPB to disconnect nonessential services, excluding internet, due to non payment; appointing Hampton to represent the GEPB as new counsel for litigation; and agreeing to hire attorney Rick Walter of Paducah to serve as mediator for the court-ordered mediation Oct. 20.
The board also heard a report from GEPB Superintendent William Ray, who shared information about an upcoming meeting of the Tennessee Valley Authority's board of directors, which is scheduled to consider a 2.5 percent credit to wholesale power billing for the 2021 fiscal year as pandemic relief.
The TVA board is also scheduled to consider a second $2 million contribution to the Community Care Fund, which resulted in a $10,000 allocation to Glasgow if the GEPB provided a match, Ray said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.