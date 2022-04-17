Efforts to ensure that single-family neighborhoods damaged by the December tornadoes maintain their character and integrity will continue with public meetings set for Tuesday at Calvary Baptist Church and April 26 at Crossland Community Church.
Coordinated by the City-County Planning Commission of Warren County, the meetings are to present to residents draft plans for zoning changes that will prevent encroachment by multi-family developments as the neighborhoods build back.
Those plans arose out of previous public meetings in neighborhoods where current zoning would allow for building some multi-family units. Those meetings sent a clear message that such potential developments weren’t welcomed by residents of areas already devastated by the powerful storms.
As Planning Commission Executive Director Ben Peterson said in February at a meeting organized by residents of the Briarwood area: “I think it’s clear what you want us to do. We’ll come up with a zone change and come back to you.”
Now Peterson and his staff are coming back to those residents, holding a meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday for the Whispering Hills, Briarwood and Covington/Wakefield areas at Calvary Baptist Church on Elrod Road.
A second meeting, this one for residents along Nutwood and Magnolia streets, is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. April 26 at Crossland Community Church on U.S. 31-W By-Pass.
“We’re going to present the details to different neighborhoods and see what they think,” Peterson said. “We plan on going through the proposed changes and letting people ask questions. It should be fairly straightforward.”
Peterson said the feedback from the earlier public meetings was so consistent that it served as an easy guide.
“The overwhelming majority are in favor of downzoning from multi-family to single-family, as anticipated,” Peterson said in an email.
Taking that guidance from residents, Peterson and his staff put together a draft action plan that will lead to a planning commission vote in May on rezoning to single-family properties that could potentially have duplexes or other multi-family units built on them.
That May vote would be on an application most likely brought by the planning commission itself.
“That’s typically how it’s done,” Peterson said.
Approval by the planning commission should then lead to approval by the Bowling Green City Commission on two readings in June, meaning the rezoning to single-family would come before the city’s recent moratorium against multi-family developments in the tornado-affected areas expires at the end of July.
That moratorium was needed to head off potential development of duplexes in some of the tornado-ravaged areas.
“There was definitely some interest (in multi-family projects) on random properties in some neighborhoods,” Peterson said.
While a rezoning to prevent multi-family projects from coming into the affected neighborhoods is the primary action being taken, Peterson said the Nutwood/Magnolia area may require further action by the planning commission.
At the request of residents, Peterson said language that will allow for a second dwelling unit on properties along those streets will be included. He also envisions creation of an overlay district so any new construction will conform to existing architectural elements.
“Our goal is to let the neighbors decide what’s best for them,” Peterson said.
– More information about the upcoming meetings and what the planning commission has proposed can be found at the warrenpc.org/neighborhoods website.