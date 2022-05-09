Pickleball enthusiasts have been making a racket with their constant play at the four outdoor courts installed at Basil Griffin Park less than three years ago.
Warren County Parks and Recreation Department Director Chris Kummer has heard them loud and clear.
Kummer, responding to the demand from those who love playing the scaled-down version of tennis, had his request to expand the Griffin Park pickleball opportunities approved Friday by Warren Fiscal Court.
The magistrates voted to spend $64,000 to resurface and convert the basketball area next to the existing pickleball courts into four more courts.
Also approved was an expenditure of $7,827 for Newcastle Fence Co. to install chain-link fencing to separate the new courts from the existing ones.
“Our pickleball community will be able to play on eight courts under lights,” Kummer said.
The 9,558-square-foot addition to the pickleball area along Three Springs Road will give the sport’s enthusiasts a home for a pickleball league expected to start later this month.
Pickleball courts are also available indoors at Living Hope Baptist Church, at the Ephram White Park and Buchanon Park gymnasiums and at the new indoor tennis facility at Buchanon Park.
Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon doesn’t doubt that the new courts will see plenty of activity.
“During COVID-19, the fastest-growing sports were tennis and pickleball,” Buchanon said. “Pickleball has continued to grow at a tremendous rate.”
The magistrates also approved these other parks-related expenses:
$28,616.98 to Legacy Outdoor Equipment for two mowers, including one for maintaining the “BeautifI-65” project along the Interstate 65 exits in Bowling Green.
$33,011.32 to ABI Infield Machine for a device that will condition baseball fields at county parks.
$5,818 to Comfort Systems USA for repairs to the heating and air conditioning units at Phil Moore Park and the Old Alvaton gymnasium.
$1,718.10 for repairs to a John Deere tractor.
The next fiscal court meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. May 20.
– Follow business reporter Don Sergent on Twitter @BGDNbusiness or visit bgdailynews.com.