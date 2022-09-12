The company behind Bowling Green’s new option for high-speed internet announced additional details about its plans this week.
As reported first in the Daily News last week, city commissioners granted a non-exclusive franchise to Stupp Fiber LLC to allow the company to start building the infrastructure for a fiber broadband network for residential customers in the city.
Speaking at the city commission meeting Sept. 6, Joe McClung of StuppFiber said the company plans to “go head to head ... with AT&T and Charter,” offering speeds of up to 10 gigabits.
In a news release, Stupp Fiber said it will initially launch residential internet service in four target areas east of Russellville Road within the Bowling Green city limits.
“Stupp Fiber will provide several speed options including up to 10 gigabits per second. If customer demand proves great enough, Stupp Fiber will be ready to expand the network to other areas of Bowling Green,” the release said.
McClung said Stupp Fiber plans to open a public office for customers and hopes to connect 100 to 300 users per month.
As for pricing, it will be “competitive, plus it’s service that’s going to work,” he said at the commission meeting in a reference to frequent complaints about current levels of service in the city.
“Bowling Green residents deserve access to reliable, high-speed internet service. Through Stupp Bridge Company, we have been part of the Bowling Green community for more than 20 years, and now we are delighted to make it the first city in the Commonwealth to offer 10 Gig internet service to residential customers,” Stupp Fiber President John Stupp said in the release. “The COVID-19 pandemic exposed how critical symmetrical internet speeds are to our everyday lives. Work from home, remote learning and telehealth rely upon upload speeds that match download speeds for video conferencing and file sharing with enough bandwidth to support our homes’ ever-growing list of smart devices. Traditional internet service simply can’t provide that.”
Stupp Fiber’s offices are currently located at Western Kentucky University’s Center for Research and Development on Nashville Road.
“Currently, engineers are finalizing design of the network, and construction is slated to begin in October. The company expects first subscribers will begin using the network during the first half of 2023,” according to the release. “In addition to blazing fast speeds and dependable service, subscribers will receive free installation and a state-of-the-art router rental, without annual contracts and cancellation fees. Additionally, every customer will have complimentary access to a robust smartphone application, allowing them to control their network by setting time limits, blocking access to specific content, and viewing and prioritizing device usage.”
