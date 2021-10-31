Bus driver Robert Esparza couldn’t contain his astonishment as a “freaky quiet” electric school bus pulled into the garage at Warren County Public Schools’ Transportation Department on Friday.
“You could hear a pin drop,” Esparza told one of his co-workers as he then circled the bus checking out its various cameras that make backing up a breeze. “I like it,” he told the Daily News.
Representatives with Boyd CAT, a Thomas bus dealer based in Kentucky, met with WCPS transportation staff Friday to showcase what they view as the future of school transportation.
“This is our last stop,” Boyd CAT representative David Garbrough told the Daily News, adding that the company had been touring the state with the bus with plans to head to Virginia next.
“I know that schools are looking at it very hard,” Garbrough said of the pivot from noisy diesel to clean and quiet electric school buses.
“They want to be prepared,” he said, adding that Franklin County is considering purchasing a few if grant funding pans out.
School districts aren’t the only ones that have caught the electric school bus buzz.
In remarks Thursday about his plan for billions in social and climate spending, President Joe Biden singled them out as a key priority. Earlier this year, Democrats in Congress unveiled legislation to invest $25 billion to convert the country’s fleet of gasoline- and diesel-powered school buses to electric vehicles.
Biden said “95% of the 840,000 school buses in America run on diesel. Every day more than 25 million children and thousands of bus drivers breathe polluted air on the way to and from school from the diesel exhaust.
“We’re going to replace thousands of these with electric school buses that have big batteries underneath and that are good for the climate. I went down to one of the manufacturing facilities, saw them, got in one, (drove) them. They do not expend any, they do not expend any pollution into the air,” Biden said.
The battery on the electric Thomas Saf-T-Liner C2 model bus stores up to 226 kilowatt hours of power – enough to travel 130 miles, Garbrough said. The battery life is about 14 years, much like a conventional bus.
The bus drives like a diesel-powered one but is much quieter, he said.
Garbrough said the Thomas lines of buses is among the safest on the road, with a body that’s designed to crumple outward instead of inward if it’s struck by another vehicle.
The catch is that, at least for now, the electric variety is roughly two-thirds more costly than the conventional diesel school bus. The bus on display at WCPS would cost the district $340,000.
Still, such an investment may pay for itself in time, Garbrough said.
Alan Blythe, a mechanic for WCPS, said this particular model of bus, colloquially called a “Jouley,” could make a lot of sense in inner cities where air quality is more of a concern.
Blythe said he could easily see the district pivoting to electric within the next 10 years and maybe even buying one or two sooner than that as prices come down.