The new year brought a new round of severe weather to a storm-weary community, with Bowling Green again coming under threat of a tornado.
Three weeks after tornadoes devastated large portions of Bowling Green and caused 17 deaths, another tornado warning was issued late Saturday morning for Warren and surrounding counties.
Saturday's storm proved less catastrophic than the system that passed through in the early morning hours of Dec. 11, but still carried heavy rain and strong winds that battered the area, causing damage along Cave Mill Road and other areas.
Thornton Furniture on Cave Mill Road sustained significant damage, with a portion of the store's outer wall near the front entrance collapsing, leaving concrete blocks scattered in the parking lot.
Ben Thornton, the store's vice president and general manager, said he stepped outside a couple minutes before the storm hit to assess the situation, then made sure everyone in the store huddled in a safe place.
Moments later, the storm passed and Thornton said he could see daylight from inside the building, leading him to believe initially that the roof had been damaged.
"It rattled a few of our people at first, understandably," Thornton said. "It all happened so fast."
No one in the store was injured.
A tarp was placed over the damaged wall Saturday afternoon, and Thornton said he anticipates the store will reopen early in the next week.
"The damage looks worse than it really is," Thornton said. "It's an inconvenience for the time being but it pales in comparison to what people here have lost and went through a few weeks ago."
Ashton Parc Apartments on Shive Lane also appeared to sustain storm-related damage, as workers were busy removing downed trees that had struck an apartment building.
Warren RECC reported 6,000 members were without power early Saturday afternoon, though workers managed to restore power to most of those affected as the day passed.
Meteorologist Landon Hampton of wxornot.com said a strong cold front approaching the area from the west drove the heavy rains early Saturday morning that caused flooding in some areas.
That cold front interacted with the warm air in the area to create the ideal conditions for the severe weather the region experienced late in the morning and into early Saturday afternoon, Hampton said.
"There was a low pressure system that passed that provided just enough spin in the atmosphere," Hampton said. "There are damage reports stretching from Logan County up north and east through portions of Edmonson County."
Hampton said he will be on a survey team with the National Weather Service from Louisville to assess affected areas and determine whether damage was caused by straight-line winds or tornadic activity.
While the recent storms the area has faced have occurred outside the spring months considered the peak of severe weather season, they also reinforce the need to be prepared for severe storms, Hampton said.
"We've begged and pleaded with everyone after the events of Dec. 10th and 11th that you've got to have a safety plan in place," Hampton said. "You have to be weather-aware."