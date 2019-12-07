More students from Warren County have completed two- and four-year degrees in recent years, and the county has seen gains in the number of low-income and minority students completing college.
That’s one key takeaway from a new, interactive tool developed by the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education and made available through its online Data Center at cpe.ky.gov/data.
The tool aims to offer a peek at college outcomes and provides a look at the success of college and university students by county of origin. It provides information for assessing education attainment levels, along with state and county progress on enrollment, degrees awarded and graduation rates.
“The good news is that the number of degrees and other credentials continues to increase, even while enrollment of Kentucky residents continues to decline. This means a higher proportion of our students are graduating. But it’s still not high enough, especially in our poorest counties,” CPE President Aaron Thompson said in a news release announcing the new tool.
A similar trend is playing out in Warren County and its neighboring counties. Warren County, in particular, has seen a rapid increase in the number of local students completing two-year degrees in three years.
In 2017-18, the overall graduation rate had risen to about 39 percent. That’s up from roughly 28 percent in 2015-16.
Low-income and underrepresented minority students – meaning African American, Hispanic and other racial groups – have made even greater strides in completing two-year degrees in recent years.
In 2017-18, the rate for underrepresented minority students rose to 35 percent, up from 12.5 percent in 2015-16. For low-income students, the rate rose to slightly more than 35 percent in 2017-18, an increase from 23.4 percent in 2015-16.
Students hailing from Warren County made similar gains in graduating from four-year institutions, with the overall six-year graduation rate climbing to slightly more than 48 percent in 2017-18, up from about 40 percent in 2015-16.
The graduation rates for low-income and underrepresented minority students also increased over that period, rising for low-income students to roughly 31 percent, up from about 27 percent, and for minority students, to 27 percent from 22 percent.
In the news release, Thompson said that while Kentucky has made progress in closing racial and low-income gaps in education attainment and overall success rates, gaps still exist.
“This new tool provides a county-level snapshot that local leaders, communities and teachers can use to track their students’ progress in college,” Thompson said.
