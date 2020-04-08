More than 200 newly confirmed cases of coronavirus in Kentucky increased the statewide total to 1,346, according to an update Wednesday by Gov. Andy Beshear.
The midweek surge is the state's largest spike in cases yet, and is the first day that more than 200 new cases were reported since the state's first case was confirmed March 6.
The governor also announced during his daily briefing in Frankfort that at least 339 people have reportedly recovered and 205 are currently hospitalized, 93 of whom are in an intensive care unit.
He also said eight more people diagnosed with the coronavirus have died, bringing the state's total to 73.
In the Bowling Green region, seven more cases were confirmed in a news release Wednesday by the Barren River District Health Department, including one new case in Barren County and three new cases in both Butler and Warren counties.
The 68 total cases in the eight-county Barren River district include one in Hart County, three in Barren County, five in Butler County, six in Edmonson County, four in Logan County, 14 in Simpson County and 35 in Warren County.
– This story will be updated.
