More than 1,700 Warren County Public Schools students were quarantined at home as of Monday after being exposed to COVID-19, WCPS Superintendent Rob Clayton confirmed to the Daily News on Tuesday.
This comes as the district also battles with a shortage of school bus drivers, Clayton told the Daily News. There are 34 unfilled bus routes, he said Tuesday. The school district started the school year with two dozen driver vacancies.
The high number of quarantines, coupled with parent reports of busing delays and cancellations, raises questions about how much longer the school district can remain open for in-person classes — especially given the fast-spreading delta coronavirus variant that has placed Warren County in the red with virus incidence.
“Right now we’re doing everything we can to keep our students in-person five days a week,” Clayton told the Daily News on Tuesday.
Asked about the extent of the quarantines in a call on Tuesday, Clayton in turn asked why the Daily News was making the inquiry. Clayton said that the district does not differentiate between school, household and community contacts, contending that many exposures could have occurred outside school settings.
Asked why the district has not reported quarantines via its online COVID-19 dashboard, Clayton said “We’re not aware of any purpose” in providing that information to the general public.
For students who must quarantine at home and monitor their health after exposure, Clayton said those students are receiving instruction from a classroom teacher.
“Our staff are working individually to minimize any negative impact of being home,” he said.
Still, he acknowledged the high level of quarantines the school district is experiencing has created a staffing challenge.
“We are certainly at a critical point in terms of staff availability,” Clayton said.
On Wednesday, WCPS Transportation Director Chip Jenkins met with local media to promote the district's incentives for new bus drivers. Like school districts across the state, WCPS struggles each year to meet a shortage of bus drivers, but the pandemic has only exacerbated the problem.
"It is a known fact that there is a nationwide shortage of bus drivers and Warren County Public Schools Transportation is no exception," Jenkins said. "We have several route openings and we are actively seeking good men and women who want to be part of the Warren County School family, dedicated to providing safe transportation of the children in our community."
WCPS is now hoping to entice new drivers by introducing a $500 sign-on bonus for applicants who successfully complete the necessary licensure, background checks and training all WCPS bus drivers must undergo. Additionally, WCPS is also offering another $500 bonus for anyone who refers an applicant who successfully completes the program.
Applicants can be considered full-time employees with just part-time hours, provided they work a minimum of 20 hours per week. The position comes with medical benefits and employees accrue sick and personal days as well. Jenkins said the department is willing to work with anyone who wants work during the school year but weekends, holidays and summers off.
"Many current employees say it is the best part-time job they have ever had," Jenkins said.
Still, Jenkins said the district is having trouble retaining older drivers because they are concerned for their health amid the pandemic. With retirees often serving as bus drivers, that's had an impact on transportation, he said.
All of this comes after both local school systems opted to begin the school year without a mask mandate in place.
For comparison, the Bowling Green Independent School District reports 244 quarantines through its COVID-19 dashboard., as of Tuesday afternoon.
Speaking to the Daily News on Wednesday, BGISD Superintendent Gary Fields said he does not currently anticipate a pivot to virtual learning. Still, he did acknowledge the level of virus spread the district is seeing at its elementary schools.
"We have more elementary positives than we had for months at a time last year,” Fields said, adding that city and county school data reflects what public health experts have said about the contagiousness of the delta variant.
After 700 students were required to quarantine in the days following the WCPS' reopening Aug. 4, Clayton announced a mask mandate shortly before Gov. Andy Beshear one of his own — requiring public schools to implement universal masking for at least 30 days.
The Kentucky Department of Education has implemented its own K-12 mask mandate through an emergency regulation. On Tuesday, when state lawmakers on the General Assembly’s Administrative Regulation Review Subcommittee convened to review that regulation, the group ultimately found it “deficient.”
It was then forwarded for additional review to the governor, who quickly upheld the regulation — which could extend a mask mandate for K-12 well into 2022.
Asked why the district decided to open without masks, Clayton noted that the district made that decision mid-summer and that some parents were pressuring district leadership to do away with mask mandates. He also said the district was caught off-guard by the fast-spreading delta variant of the coronavirus, adding delta variant numbers “shifted dramatically” in the lead up to the school year.
“We’re prepared to go virtual,” Clayton said when asked about the district’s contingency plans on that front.
“Again, we’re doing everything we can to remain open,” he said.