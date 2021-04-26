More than 100,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Warren County, according to data from The Medical Center at Bowling Green, Barren River District Health Department and the Kroger vaccine clinic at Greenwood Mall.
Despite the milestone, all three locations are reportedly seeing a decrease in appointments as more locations throughout the area are administering vaccines.
Med Center Health Vice President of Corporate Support Services Dr. Melinda Joyce said 67,524 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered at Med Center Health’s clinic as of Thursday morning. Throughout The Medical Center’s system, 76,114 doses have been given.
Joyce said that after the initial large rush of people who wanted the vaccine, the clinic is now seeing a larger number of younger people.
“I think it’s been interesting that people fit into different groups,” Joyce said. “First, people couldn’t wait to get the vaccine, then we saw a group of people who wanted to wait and see how the vaccine worked. Now what we are seeing is a good response from younger people in their teens and 20s. What we are left with are folks who are just hesitant to get the vaccine. We have clearly made an impact in our community. We are still receiving our usual supply of vaccines, and we are still meeting our weekly requirement set forth by Gov. Andy Beshear.”
Joyce said Med Center Health recently operated a clinic at Bowling Green High School, where 100 doses were given to students at least 16 years of age, parents and staff.
Currently, the clinic is averaging about 30 to 35 walk-in appointments daily and is only giving the Pfizer vaccine. Joyce said appointments are still available.
“We just want people to understand that the vaccine is safe and effective in decreasing the number of COVID-19 cases in Kentucky,” Joyce said. “We still have to be vigilant, wear our masks and continue to be informed. But we really want to stress the safety and effectiveness of vaccines.”
To schedule an appointment at The Medical Center’s clinic, text the word COVID to 270-796-4400. Those under age 18 must have a parent present.
The Kroger pop-up clinic at the former Sears location in Greenwood Mall had administered more than 25,000 doses as of Friday morning, according to Kroger Nashville Division Health and Wellness Leader Jeremy Crain.
Like The Medical Center, the Kroger clinic is only giving the Pfizer vaccine.
With vaccine being available throughout Kroger’s locations in Bowling Green, Crain said that pop-up clinic is now only administering second doses of the vaccine for individuals from now through May 8. Crain said there are still hundreds of people waiting for a second dose.
“With the addition of the vaccine at our other locations in the community, people can come in and get their vaccine quickly,” Crain said. “We are still making first doses available at our pharmacy locations in Bowling Green and at our smaller clinic on Scottsville Road. People are taking the advantage of getting their vaccine in several different locations which are now available.”
For those seeking their first dose of vaccine, visit https://www.kroger.com/i/coronavirus-update/vaccine to schedule an appointment at a Kroger location nearby.
“It has been a very successful partnership between us, Team Kentucky, the National Guard and the community,” Crain said of the pop-up clinic. “We are very thankful for the opportunity to help out here.”
Barren River District Health Department Director Matt Hunt said the department has administered 21,082 doses throughout its eight health departments within the district. The majority of those doses have been given in Warren County.
Hunt said that the recent pause in the national supply of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine forced the department to switch back to administering the Moderna vaccine for the time being. (The pause was lifted Friday.)
“Appointments are open right now for (this) week at our site here in Warren County,” Hunt said. “It’s very easy to get a dose within 24 hours of making an appointment, which is a good thing. Appointments are readily available at any of the eight health departments.”
Hunt said the department is doing what it can to educate and encourage people to come back for their second dose. He said some people have not been coming back for their second dose, which is concerning because they are not fully protected without it.
For more information on appointments, visit https://www.barrenriverhealth.org/ or call 270-781-8039.
Vaccines are also readily available in several pharmacies in Bowling Green. The website www.vaccinefinder.org shows which pharmacies have vaccines currently in stock and what type of vaccine is available.
