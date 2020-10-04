The tanks and infantry soldiers presented an imposing display of firepower as they rolled across the field Saturday at Phil Moore Park, overwhelming their outgunned opposition.
Spectators were treated to a piece of living history at the park with a reenactment of a battle from “Operation Anvil,” one of the most successful Allied campaigns from World War II.
Operation Anvil was waged in southern France in 1944 over a month, with U.S. and Allied forces inflicting heavy casualties on German troops and liberating that part of the country from Nazi occupation.
A total of 128 reenactors from different states came to Bowling Green to stage the battle, an event organized by the Honoring our Heroes nonprofit organization.
“We want to give people an idea of what life on the battlefield would have been like,” said Ron Cummings, executive director of Honoring our Heroes. “If you forget your history, you’re doomed to repeat it.”
This is the second year for the event, which in addition to the two mock battles featured a recognition of military veterans in attendance – including four World War II veterans – and displays of military hardware.
The COVID-19 pandemic altered the complexion of the event this year.
Unlike last year, no bleacher seats were available for spectators, organizers worked to keep the attendance below 600 for each battle and social distancing and mask-wearing were encouraged.
Even with those limitations in place, the people taking part in the reenactments were grateful to be able to don their uniforms.
Corey Vaughn, a reenactor with G Company 505th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 82nd Airborne Division from Louisville, said the pandemic has largely wiped out this year’s schedule of events for his organization.
Between battles in which he supplied mortar fire for his unit, Vaughn showed attendees World War II-era grenades, meal rations and other artifacts and explained their significance.
Vaughn’s grandfather and great-uncle served in the Navy during World War II, and the self-described “history nerd” has been taking part in reenactments for 12 years, relying on soldiers’ memoirs, training manuals and other sources to create an authentic experience.
“If I can show one person what sacrifices were made for what we have now, I’ve done my job,” Vaughn said.
Chris Ruckel, of Kansas City, participated as a member of Leibstandarte German Panzer Division reenactment unit.
In the mock battle, Ruckel drove a motorcycle with a sidecar, performing reconaissance work to try to learn the Americans’ strategy.
Ruckel has taken part in reenactments for the past eight years, and said an appreciation of history drew him into the hobby, which has taken him to several states.
“We think of it as, if you were a young German you wanted to join the best of the best,” Ruckel said. “For us, it’s not about the political side of things. ... We know we’re portraying the bad guys, but we’re trying to tell a story with two sides. We want to save history and preserve it so that it never happens again.”
