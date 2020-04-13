Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday that there are more than 2,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Kentucky, as well as seven additional deaths.
The death toll statewide topped 100 for the first time, and Beshear announced that flags will fly at half staff at the Capitol beginning Tuesday to honor those who have died.
Meanwhile, the number of confirmed cases in the Bowling Green region climbed into triple digits Monday. In a news release Monday evening, the Barren River District Health Department announced that there are now 128 confirmed cases of the virus in its eight-county area. Thirty-one of those patients have recovered.
Those 128 cases include one in 48 in Warren County, 43 in Butler County, 16 in Simpson County, seven in both Edmonson and Logan counties, six in Barren County and one in Hart County. Metcalfe County has no confirmed cases.
The Morgantown Care and Rehab Center in Butler County, which is affiliated with Signature HEALTHcare, confirmed Sunday it had 29 residents and 22 staff who have tested positive for the virus.
– This story will be updated.
