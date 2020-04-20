The number of coronavirus cases in Kentucky topped 3,000 on Monday as Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed 102 new cases.
He also said more than a third of those diagnosed with the virus have recovered.
The statewide death toll rose to 154 as Beshear confirmed six more people died because of the virus, which causes the respiratory disease COVID-19.
Moreover, some cases reported before Monday's update were wrong because the tested patients live outside Kentucky or the confirmation was a duplicate, Beshear said.
According to the Barren River District Health Department website, there are now more than 200 confirmed cases of the virus in its eight-county region and more than 100 in Warren County.
The 216 total cases include 108 in Warren County, 64 in Butler County, 19 in Simpson County, eight in Logan County, seven in both Edmonson and Barren counties and three in Hart County. Metcalfe County has no confirmed cases.
There are at least seven confirmed cases in Allen County, according to the Allen County Health Department, which is not part of the Barren River region.
– This story will be updated.
