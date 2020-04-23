The Barren River District Health Department reported Thursday that there are now more than 300 confirmed cases of coronavirus in its eight-county region.
According to a news release, the 307 total cases in the district include 184 in Warren County, 73 in Butler County, 20 in Simpson County, 10 in Barren County, nine in Edmonson County, eight in Logan County and three in Hart County. There are zero confirmed cases in Metcalfe County. Health officials say 64 of those 307 people diagnosed with the virus have recovered.
There are eight cases in Allen County confirmed by the Allen County Health Department, which is not part of the Barren River District Health Department.
Meanwhile, Gov. Andy Beshear announced 161 new confirmed coronavirus cases Thursday during his daily briefing in Frankfort, bringing the state’s total to 3,481.
At least 1,335 people have recovered and 302 are currently hospitalized, 163 of whom are in intensive care, Beshear said.
He also announced six additional deaths, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths statewide to 191.
– This story will be updated.
