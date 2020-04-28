The number of coronavirus cases in Kentucky grew to 4,375 on Tuesday as Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed 230 new cases.
During his daily briefing in Frankfort, the governor also said 12 more people died due to the virus, raising the death toll statewide to 225. He added that there is also one probable virus-related death.
Of the 4,375 cases, 1,617 have reportedly recovered, 320 are currently hospitalized and 170 are in intensive care.
Meanwhile, in the Barren River district, the health department on Tuesday confirmed 448 total cases in its eight-county region, including 30 newly confirmed cases in Warren County, where there has been a spike in confirmations in recent days.
The local health department’s news release came after Gov. Andy Beshear announced 29 new cases in Warren County, according to the state’s official count, which doesn’t necessarily match the local tally.
“Warren County’s been hit really hard,” he said during his briefing. “(This) isn’t just a single-county deal, it means we have a hotspot – a growing hotspot – in the entire region.”
He added that Bowling Green is currently in the top 10 counties with “significant growth” of the coronavirus.
The first state-run drive-through coronavirus test site in Warren County opened at South Warren High School in Bowling Green on Tuesday. The site will be open on weekdays for the next two weeks.
The 448 cases include 280 in Warren, 88 in Butler, 23 in Simpson, 27 in Edmonson, 16 in Barren, eight in Logan, five in Hart and one in Metcalfe. Of the 448 people diagnosed with the coronavirus, 93 have reportedly recovered.
Health officials also reported that the death toll in the Barren River district remains at seven: one in Warren County, two in Simpson County and four in Butler County.
There are at least 14 confirmed cases in Allen County, according to the Allen County Health Department, which is not part of the Barren River health department.
The Barren River health department’s numbers differ from the state-maintained count because of different reporting methods. The Kentucky Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard said there are 263 cases in Warren, 113 in Butler, 24 in Simpson, 17 in Edmonson, 15 in Barren, eight in Logan, nine in Allen and two in Hart.
