Coronavirus cases in Kentucky rose to 6,677 on Monday as Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed 206 new cases since Saturday.
During his daily briefing in Frankfort, he said 23 of the cases are considered probable and confirmed seven new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 311.
He also said a 10-year-old is on a ventilator due to a new virus-related syndrome.
Kentucky started reopening part of its economy Monday after weeks of shutdowns amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Auto and boat dealerships were among the sectors allowed to relaunch in-person service. Also reopening were manufacturing, construction, office-based businesses, pet grooming and photography businesses. Horse racing tracks also can now operate but only with essential employees and no fans.
According to the Barren River Area Development District’s COVID-19 Dashboard, which uses data from the state Department of Public Health, Warren County now has 573 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, which is the majority of the 981 total cases in BRADD’s 10-county region. Totals in other counties are 201 in Butler, 45 in Edmonson, 32 in Simpson, 28 in Barren, 29 in Allen, 57 in Logan, eight in Hart, six in Monroe and one in Metcalfe.
In the Barren River District Health Department’s eight-county area, officials confirmed 925 total cases in a news release Monday. The 925 cases include 577 in Warren, 168 in Butler, 45 in Edmonson, 63 in Logan, 30 in Simpson, 25 in Barren, 14 in Hart and three in Metcalfe. Of the 925 cases, 285 have reportedly recovered.
The department also reported 20 deaths, including six in Butler, eight in Edmonson and two apiece in Warren, Simpson, and Logan.
There are at least 32 confirmed cases in Allen County, according to the Allen County Health Department, which is not part of the Barren River district.
Totals often differ between the state data and local health departments due to different reporting methods.
– This story will be updated.
