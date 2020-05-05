Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed 625 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, the state’s largest single-day increase yet, bringing Kentucky's total to 5,822.
Of those 625 new cases, 309 are reportedly from the Green River Correctional Complex in Muhlenberg County.
“This is a concerning situation at that facility,” Beshear said.
More than 1,000 people, including inmates and staff, have been tested to date. At least 400 have tested positive for the coronavirus, Beshear said.
Tuesday’s case spike is nearly double the previous biggest jump of 322 cases April 24.
Beshear also announced 42 new cases in Warren County, noting that the area “has had significant growth” in cases, and he is working on “some form of continued testing at least regionally.”
According to the Barren River Area Development District's COVID-19 Dashboard, which uses data from the Kentucky Department of Public Health, Warren County now has 426 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, which is the majority of the 742 total cases in BRADD's 10-county region. Totals in other counties are 181 in Butler, 36 in Edmonson, 31 in Simpson, 22 in Barren, 16 in Allen, 15 in Logan, eight in Hart, six in Monroe and one in Metcalfe.
Meanwhile, 14 more people reportedly died from the virus, according to Beshear, bringing the total statewide to 275.
At least 2,058 people in Kentucky have recovered from the virus, and 347 are currently hospitalized, 189 of whom are in intensive care.
The Barren River District Health Department reported Tuesday 658 total cases – and now 13 total deaths – in its eight-county region. Of those 658 cases, 153 have recovered. According to the health department, there are 426 cases in Warren County, 118 in Butler, 39 in Edmonson, 28 in Simpson, 21 in Barren, 15 in Logan, 10 in Hart and one in Metcalfe.
The 13 deaths reported by the health department include six in Butler, three in Edmonson, two in Simpson, and one apiece in Warren and Logan.
There are at least 22 confirmed cases in Allen County according to the Allen County Health Department, which is not part of the Barren River district.
Totals often differ between the state and local health departments due to different reporting methods.
– This story will be updated.
