Gov. Andy Beshear announced at least 93 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, raising the state total to at least 687.
He also reported two more people passed away from the virus, which causes the respiratory disease COVID-19, bringing the statewide death toll to at least 20.
The Barren River District Health Department reported seven additional confirmed cases of the virus in its eight-county district on Wednesday, including one new case in Warren County and three new cases in both Edmonson and Simpson counties, according to its website.
The 39 total cases throughout the Barren River district area include one in Barren County, one in Butler County, five in Edmonson County, three in Logan County, 12 in Simpson County and 17 in Warren County. Officials say six of those 39 people have recovered from the virus, which causes the respiratory disease COVID-19.
– This story will be updated.
