The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Kentucky rose to 770 on Thursday, an increase of 100 since Wednesday, according to Gov. Andy Beshear.
Beshear also announced during his daily briefing in Frankfort that there have been at least 31 deaths related to the virus statewide, an increase of 11 since Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the Barren River District Health Department reported one additional confirmed case in Warren County in a news release Thursday afternoon, bringing the county's total to date to 18.
The 40 total cases in the eight-county Barren River district area also include one in Barren County, one in Butler County, five in Edmonson County, three in Logan County and 12 in Simpson County. There has been one death in the district related to the virus.
As of Wednesday, six people in the Barren River district had reportedly recovered from the virus. The number of recoveries was not included in Thursday's news release.
Beshear also noted Thursday that the total case number he provided Wednesday was incorrect, and that the actual number of cases as of Wednesday was 670, not 687.
– This story will be updated.
