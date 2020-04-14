MORGANTOWN – One day after it was revealed that a local nursing home is facing its own coronavirus outbreak – with more than 50 residents and staff infected – community members circled the facility with their cars Monday, offering prayers and encouragement for those inside.
The show of support for residents and staff at Morgantown Care and Rehabilitation Center followed social distancing guidelines aimed at stopping the spread of the novel coronavirus. It mirrors similar displays at The Medical Center at Bowling Green and TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital for COVID-19 patients treated at those facilities.
In this small, rural community in Butler County, you’d be hard pressed to find someone without a family member or friend who doesn’t either work at or receive treatment from this long-term care facility.
“In a community (this) size, to have that many people and that many positive tests, it’s really affecting them hard,” Franklin Wiggins, a pastor at Crossland Community Church in Morgantown, said of the virus’ influence locally.
On Easter Sunday, when many locals were celebrating a holiday about resurrection and renewal, the facility’s parent company, Signature HealthCARE, announced it had received confirmation that at least 29 residents and 22 staff had tested positive for COVID-19.
“Nearly all resident positive cases are asymptomatic or mild and, after consultation with physicians and the local health department, will be treated in-house. All staff who tested positive will not be permitted to return to work without special and verified medical clearance,” the company said in a news release.
A spokeswoman for Signature HealthCARE declined to offer additional details beyond those described in the news release, such as the ages of infected residents and if they possess any underlying health conditions that would make them more susceptible to COVID-19.
The respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus is known to be especially pernicious for the elderly, the immuno-compromised and those with chronic health conditions.
“It’s a horrible, tragic thing,” said Morgantown Mayor Billy Phelps, who described the pride he feels for the remaining Morgantown Care and Rehabilitation Center employees. “They’re working their butts off over there,” he said.
Staffing levels as of October, the most recent figures Phelps could offer, indicate that the center had at least 184 employees.
“This has hit everybody in our community,” Phelps said, “It affects our entire community, city and county.”
According to Signature HealthCARE, part of the Morgantown facility has been converted “to one of the region’s few COVID-19 only care units.”
“The COVID-19 only unit will house all positive COVID-19 residents. More severe resident cases will be transported to other hospital facilities as warranted and directed by the residents’ physicians,” the company said in its release.
This unit will use a barrier system, have its own entrance and supplies and keep staff separate from the rest of the facility and staff to halt the curb of new cases there.
“Personal protective equipment (PPE) will be provided and worn per CDC guidelines. Signature HealthCARE of Morgantown also has an infection control specialist nurse, as well as an infection control disease specialist physician on staff and on call from our home office, who will be assisting in monitoring this specialized unit,” the company said.
“The decision to open this unit has required careful planning and discussion, but there’s a need that we are ready to answer,” Amy Phelps, the center’s administrator, said in the release. “Most importantly, by doing so, we are answering our calling as a healthcare provider and system to care for those who need us most right now. Our staff is top notch, committed, and ready to meet this important community need.”
The uptick in cases at the center is the result of the facility opting to test all residents and staff “out of an abundance of caution,” for COVID-19.
It’s unclear what prompted that decision, but Mayor Phelps, who is in routine contact with the facility, said he believed a resident tested positive for the disease after being sent to an area hospital, prompting facility administrators to investigate further with tests.
During his daily coronavirus briefing on Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear paused to praise the nursing home’s response.
“They are doing a very good job of responding,” he said.
Few things are certain for residents and staff at the Morgantown Care and Rehabilitation Center, but Butler County Judge-Executive Tim Flener said they’ll be able to count on the community’s support. Efforts are underway to secure more personal protective equipment for the facility, he said, and residents are chipping in to purchase meals for staff.
“Everybody’s doing all they can,” he said.
