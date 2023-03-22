A fast-growing Warren County community will now be home to a fast-growing community bank.
Morgantown Bank & Trust, which has shown rapid growth since entering the Warren County market in 2010, has won approval for its plans to establish a new branch at Nashville Road and Ky. 242 (Rich Pond-Rockfield Road).
The Butler County-based bank, along with property owners Neel Dillard, Kay Dillard and June Hayden, were approved March 16 by the City-County Planning Commission of Warren County for a rezoning that paves the way for the bank to build its third Warren County branch.
This one, in the northwest corner of the Nashville Road-Ky. 242 intersection, positions the bank to take advantage of the explosive growth in the area near the South Warren High School campus.
“We’re excited,” said Morgantown Bank & Trust President and CEO Jason Jones. “Rich Pond is a community that’s close-knit, and that’s appealing to us.
“Business activity is starting to spread that way. There’s a lot of future development in the works for that area, so there’s room for growth.”
Which would mirror the growth curve of the bank itself.
Morgantown Bank & Trust, established in 1880, entered the Warren County market with a single branch in 2010 and has since expanded its presence. This new branch will be the bank’s third in Warren County, adding to its locations on Morgantown Road and Scottsville Road.
“It has been fruitful to be in Warren County,” Jones said. “A lot of our Butler County customers shop and work in Warren County, so it makes sense.”
Entering the Warren County market has fueled growth for Morgantown Bank & Trust, which has seen its assets swell from $120 million to $290 million since expanding into the neighboring county.
This latest expansion will come on a 2.89-acre parcel and will likely include more than another bank branch.
Preliminary plans submitted with the rezoning application show a 3,500-square-foot full-service bank and 1,500-square-foot retail space on a 1.5-acre lot facing Nashville Road. A second lot, facing Ky. 242, has a 7,000-square-foot retail building in those preliminary plans.
“The plans are not far along as far as what is going to go there,” said Gaines Penn, the attorney representing Morgantown Bank & Trust at the planning commission meeting.
Penn said the six mobile homes on the property will be removed to make way for the development, and Jones said construction will start soon.
“We hope to start construction this summer and be open in the spring of 2024,” he said.
The rezoning from agriculture and highway business to general business and agriculture, approved unanimously by the planning commission, will go to Warren Fiscal Court for final approval.
Also approved at the March 16 meeting was a Future Land Use Map amendment that could lead to a large apartment development along Nashville Road near Interstate 165.
MAK Development and Holdings LLC, headed by Andy Shultz, won unanimous approval to change the FLUM designation from industrial to mixed-used commercial for 8.025 acres in the Baily Court area that has been used as a mobile home park.
Julie Shadoan, the attorney representing MAK Development, said preliminary plans call for developing a 192-unit apartment complex on the property.
Now that the FLUM amendment has been approved, MAK Development will submit an application at a future planning commission meeting to rezone the property to multi-family residential.
A smaller apartment development, this one in the Alvaton area, was approved at the March 16 meeting.
Property owners Barry and Cynthia Jones won unanimous approval to rezone 1.78 acres at 6427 Old Scottsville Road from agriculture and residential estate to multi-family residential in order to develop a 16-unit apartment complex.
The development plan calls for two eight-unit buildings. An existing home on the property will be converted to an office, according to the development plan.
Approved unanimously by the planning commission, the rezoning will go to Warren Fiscal Court for final approval.