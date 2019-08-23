MORGANTOWN – Two Morgantown City Council members who oppose a proposed restaurant tax have come up with their own plans to fund renovations at Charles Black City Park, but the city’s mayor doesn’t consider their proposals to be viable.
Council members Sterling White and Jason Gaskey voted “no” Aug. 8 when a proposed 3 percent restaurant tax in Morgantown came up for the first of two votes it needs to pass in order to become law. Despite their opposition, the proposed tax passed first reading.
Now, Gaskey and White have come up with two proposals for funding the park improvements.
Their first plan calls for appropriating $750,000 a year for five years to pay for the renovations, raising a total of $3.75 million to cover the renovations, which are expected to cost the city $3.5 million to $3.8 million. Though the plan calls for putting $750,000 aside each year, Gaskey said the actual amount could be lower depending on how much money the city can put toward the park improvements.
The second alternative calls for putting $500,000 to $700,000 up front to a local lending agency “to pay toward a five-year note of $3.75 million,” according to a document detailing both plans.
Gaskey wouldn’t name any local banks or lending agencies he’s considering, but he said he’s confident the city could lock in a low interest rate.
Both plans, he said, would ultimately mean a smaller bill in the long run because the current strategy on the proposed restaurant tax calls for paying roughly $1.79 million in interest over the next 26 years.
“This plan would allow for all the proposed improvements to be accomplished without putting any strain on our local restaurant owners or taxpayers and would be paid for in five years,” the document said.
Gaskey said he doesn’t want Morgantown residents to have to continue paying off the interest for years to come.
“We want to help our youth here in this county, in this town, but with this restaurant tax proposal, that’s going to put a burden on kids that are in the first grade right now. They’re going to be paying that for 25 years, which they would be 31, and we don’t want to put this on any generation, particularly our young people,” he said.
The council could review the proposals at its next meeting Sept. 12.
“We’re putting it out there and we’re going through the media at this time just to get people talking about this,” he said.
Gaskey said many of his constituents are adamantly opposed to the restaurant tax, and he said residents deserve a break after the implementation of a few new taxes in the last decade at both the city and county levels.
“When I was campaigning door to door, that was the No. 1 thing that people asked me about, if I was for raising taxes or creating any new taxes,” he said.
Morgantown Mayor Billy Phelps said he’s not opposed to council members trying to find other ways to fund the park renovations, but he is skeptical of the options Gaskey and White have proposed.
The plan that involves putting $750,000 aside each year for five years assumes an unrealistically high budget surplus each year, he said.
“If you use $750,000 out of it this year ... next year you wouldn’t have the $1.5 million (surplus),” he said of the first alternative plan. “You’d only have $200,000 or whatever’s left out of that number, so it’s inaccurate (to say we would) to be able do what they have suggested because that 1.5 is only there as long as we don’t spend it.”
Phelps said the city wouldn’t have that large a surplus every year.
“They are correct in the fact that it was a $1.5 million carryover, but a carryover is money that’s been saved through the years,” he said.
In any case, city spending has reduced the surplus to $900,000, Phelps said. And during the budgeting process, the council previously agreed “to keep $650,000 of that set aside as a cushion for in case we ever need something,” the mayor said.
As for Gaskey and White’s second proposal, Phelps said the $750,000 that would be put toward a loan would result in cuts to other city services.
“If I took $750,000 out of our budget, it’s going to have to come from somewhere,” he said, noting that $750,000 is roughly one-third of the city’s budget for the current fiscal year.
If $750,000 is taken out of the budget for the park renovations, that expenditure would bite into other city programs that have already been budgeted, Phelps said, further speculating that the money for road improvements and sidewalk renovations would likely be plundered first.
“And I’m not sure that that wouldn’t impede into (the) fire department or police department,” he added.
Phelps also said Gaskey and White’s proposed strategies involve placing the burden of funding the park, which is primarily used by people who live outside the city, exclusively on city residents.
“Morgantown is a predominantly an elderly, aging community so most all of these kids, I’m not saying all of them, but way more than 50 percent, are coming from the county into our city park to use it, which, by the way, we want. We’re not debating that,” he said. “It’s just whether or not the city taxpayer should carry the entire load of it.”
– Follow Daily News reporter Jackson French on Twitter @Jackson_French or visit bgdailynews.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.