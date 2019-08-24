A Morgantown bicyclist was killed in Franklin on Saturday after he was struck by an equipment trailer pulled by a pickup truck.
Donald Davis, 64, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Simpson County Coroner, according to a news release from Kentucky State Police.
No injuries were reported for Raymond Mann, 79, of Franklin, who was driving a 2003 Toyota pickup with an attached trailer he was using to haul agriculture equipment. Mann was traveling east on Moody Road, while Davis was riding west on the undivided rural road.
Davis attempted to move to the shoulder of the road when he lost control of his bicycle, which caused him to then fall to the roadway. He was then struck by the trailer pulled by Mann’s vehicle, according to the KSP release.
An investigation is ongoing.
