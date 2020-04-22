After it announced last week that more than 50 of its residents and staff had tested positive for COVID-19, a Morgantown nursing home has reported its first resident deaths from the virus.
The Morgantown Care and Rehabilitation Center reported four resident deaths as of Tuesday, according to a list of more than 50 long-term care facilities across Kentucky that have felt the virus’ influence. The list is maintained by the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services.
“Signature HealthCARE of Morgantown is deeply saddened by these 4 losses,” Spokeswoman Ann Bowdan Wilder wrote in an email to the Daily News. “Our residents are like family to us, and the passing of any one of them, for any reason, is devastating. We continue to be committed and relentless in this fight against this viral enemy, and greatly appreciate the community support and partnership with the Health Department and County Judge Executive’s Office in this fight.
“It’s horrible for the residents that live there and the families,” Morgantown Mayor Billy Phelps told the Daily News. “The city gives out its sincere condolences to not just the families, but to also the staff and residents at our nursing home.”
The Morgantown Care and Rehabilitation Center now has at least 31 positive residents and 30 positive staff members, Bowdan Wilder told the Daily News in an email. The figures are current as of 9 a.m. Tuesday, she said. On April 12, the center previously announced that at least at least 29 residents and 22 staff had tested positive for COVID-19.
Additionally, Haven Memory Care in Warren County reported one positive staff member and the Edmonson Center in Brownsville reported one positive resident as of Tuesday.
Phelps said he’s confident the Morgantown nursing home is doing “everything it can to protect its residents and its staff.”
“Our hearts go out to all of the staff that are working there,” he said.
Statewide, there are now more than 3,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth. At least 454 long-term care residents and 196 staff members have been infected across 54 facilities in the state.
As many as 72 people have died, including one staff member, according to figures offered during Gov. Andy Beshear’s daily COVID-19 briefing Tuesday.
“We’re working and planning every day to take care of the most vulnerable Kentuckians during the COVID-19 crisis,” Susan Dunlap, executive director of Kentucky’s Office of Public Affairs, wrote in an email to the Daily News. She added that “the presence of COVID-19 at a facility is in no way an indicator of a facility that is not following proper procedure.”
“Individuals from across the Cabinet for Health and Family Services are working together to address the complexities of responding to the novel coronavirus in a manner that is in the best interests of residents and the capabilities of individual healthcare facilities and systems,” Dunlap wrote.
“Long-term care facilities have been asked to prepare COVID-19 wings whereby patients may be moved, isolated and cared for in an appropriate manner. Other facilities are encouraged to take similar action to the best of their ability. Medical personnel evaluate independent patients to determine the level of care needed. Some patients are being transported to hospitals, while other patients may be stable and able to be cared for in a specialized wing in the facility. Field hospitals will be used for overflow,” she wrote.
