Charles Black City Park in Morgantown is undergoing a major renovation, which will include the addition of the M60 tank now located at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1298 in Bowling Green.
Morgantown Mayor Billy Phelps said there are plans for a memorial park to be located within the newly renovated park, which is where the tank will be on display.
Phelps said the tank is on loan to the VFW through the Army.
“They will assign the tank to us if everything goes well,” he said.
Glenn Skaggs, commander of VFW Post 1298, said the post is downsizing and will be selling the building and land, so the tank would need a new home.
“With seven and a half acres and a building, we felt it was time to downsize to cut down on expenses,” Skaggs said.
A new permanent location for the post has not been found, he said.
Skaggs said post members thought the tank would be a great asset to Morgantown and the park.
“We wanted the tank to stay in Kentucky because it has Kentucky history,” Skaggs said. “It once belonged to the 2nd Battalion, 123rd Armor, headquartered out of Bowling Green.”
“In my whole eight years as mayor, we have been trying to get some type of military vehicle,” Phelps said. “We have been promised a vehicle several other times, but it would fall through at the last second.”
He said that finding a way to get the tank transported will be a task.
“It’s a whole other logistical nightmare,” he said. “We will have to find someone willing to transport a 100,000-pound M60 tank.”
Skaggs said the tank will have to be moved with a flatbed truck and a crane.
Phelps said the plans for the tank include having it sandblasted and repainted.
Other renovations to the 70-acre park, which first opened to the public in 1982, have been ongoing since last year, and Phelps said he anticipates it to be ready by September or October.
“Everything has been gutted,” he said. “We are completely redoing everything in it, from ballfields to another entrance, with other different entrances and an exit we didn’t have before.”
The renovation will also include a terrace area, a new entrance to the pool and complete renovation of the city poolhouse.
Phelps said that the park remodel is being paid for by a restaurant tax that was implemented by the city.
“The total cost of the renovation will probably be about $4.5 million,” he said.
Phelps hopes the memorial park can open to the public at the same time the park reopens.
He said that will depend on when the military releases the tank and when some concrete work is complete.
Skaggs said that when the park opens and the tank is in place, it will be dedicated to Medal of Honor recipient Don Jenkins.
“We are striving to make it a beautiful park for years to come,” Phelps said. “But, and I’m also speaking as a former Marine, we get to do these great things because people made sacrifices for our country, and we can’t do anything without honoring them first.”