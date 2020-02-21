Morgantown residents discuss city's future at 'Local Vision 2020' event

MORGANTOWN – From a Smithsonian Museum exhibit to the city’s first-ever dog park, Morgantown residents discussed some upcoming changes and events this year during the city’s “Local Vision 2020” meeting.
To fit the 2020 theme, the gathering was strategically held on 02/20/2020 at the Eva J. Hawes Community Center and its focus was to bridge gaps between local entities and citizens.
“We have all these different organizations, but they’re not really working together, they’re kind of doing independent work,” City Administrator Jerrod Barks said.
“But we wanted them to kind of communicate, get together and see what we can make happen when they’re actually talking together and seeing what each other are doing,” he said.
Before the meeting, the city sent a survey to Morgantown residents with questions like “What event do you most look forward to in Morgantown/Butler County?”
Half of the 27 answers were the annual Green River Catfish Festival in July, which is celebrating its 40th year. Chamber of Commerce President Laurie Keen is asking the public to help out with the event by sending in memorabilia from past festivals that can be shared at this year’s festival.
She also told attendees that the event will be on hold for the following two years because of renovations in Charles T. Black City Park, a project that is being overseen by the city’s tourism commission.
Commission Chairman Jordan Evans said the commission had its first meeting and is waiting to see how much is raised for the project through a 3 percent restaurant tax increase that went into effect Jan. 1.
The event began with short speeches by representatives from numerous organizations about their plans for the year, like Melanie Hunt, chairwoman of the Trail Town Task Force, who said it will be erecting signs near highway exits to denote the city’s Trail Town status.
And the Planning and Zoning Commission brought up a tiny house ordinance that is in the works, while the city discussed the addition of a kayak rental program called “MoGoKayak” as an addition to the shuttle and bike programs, “MoGoShuttle” and “MoGoBike.”
The first dog park in the city will also be built this year, and a Smithsonian Institute museum exhibit called “Crossroads of America” will be coming to the Eva Hawes center in September for a few months.
People also brought up ideas for events like a drive-through Christmas light display and a heritage festival.
After the speeches, attendees picked out their favorite answers from the pre-meeting survey, wrote down their upcoming events on a big paper calendar and closed out the gathering with an open discussion.
Attendee Kathy Thweatt, a health educator for the Barren River District Health Department, said she attended to see if there were any events that the health department could get involved in.
At “the festivals, sometimes we’ll set up a booth, provide information on blood pressures, prescription drug abuse, drug information (and) tobacco use cessation,” Thweatt said.
She also said the department plans to participate again in the Farmer’s Market, which is in its second year and is now city-run.
“Apparently it was a big hit,” Thweatt said. “The Farmer’s Market does take WIC (Women, Infants and Children) vouchers.”
WIC is a supplemental government-funded food program for women who are pregnant, breastfeeding or have children under the age of 5.
Mayor Billy Phelps said during a phone interview that collaboration between the city and other organizations is necessary.
“We just keep trying to plug people into the city. A lot of people expect the city to get a lot of stuff done, which is great, but we’re small,” Phelps said.
“There’s four of us that work in City Hall, and I’m elected, so we’ve got three staff and myself so we want to use as much of the community as possible to get the job done,” he said.
